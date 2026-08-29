Best College Football Prop Bets Today for Week 0 (Bet on Micah Alejado to Have Monster Day vs. Stanford)

College football is back with Week 0 action set to take place today!

There are eight games scheduled for the opening weekend of the season, and you can find my best bets for them in my article here. In this article, I'm going to focus on player props. Remember, not all states have player props for college football, but if you live in one that does, it's sometimes the best way to find an edge when betting on the sport.

With it being the opening day of games, I'm going to stick with just two prop bets for Week 0. Let's dive into them.

College Football Best Prop Bets Today

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Micah Alejado 270+ Passing Yards (-103)

Dallan Hayden 70+ Rushing Yards (+124)

Hawaii vs. Stanford Prop Bet

Micah Alejado had an unbelievable season for the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in 2025, throwing for 3,106 yards, 24 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He completed 27 passes for 210 yards against Stanford in Week 0, and now, in a rematch a year later, I think he's going to soar past that number.

The Cardinal defense ranked 103rd in the country in opponent yards per pass attempt last season, giving up 7.8 yards per throw. I don't think they did enough this offseason to fix that problem, and I believe they'll once again have one of the worst secondaries in college football.

Let's try to take advantage of that by betting on Alejado to reach at least 270 yards through the air today.

Pick: Micah Alejado 270+ passing yards (-103)

Memphis vs. UNLV Prop Bet

UNLV had one of the worst rushing defenses in the nation last season, ranking 127th in college football in opponent EPA per rush. They also ranked 93rd in opponent rush success rate and 123rd in opponent yards per carry, giving up 5.2 yards per rush.

That should set up Memphis starting running back, Dallan Hayden, to have a big game. He averaged 4.7 yards per rush with Colorado last season, which was known to have one of the worst offensive lines in college football. Now, he gets to run behind a much better offensive line and should be able to rack up yardage against this UNLV defense.

Pick: Dallan Hayden 70+ rushing yards (+124)

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You can check out all of Iain's bets here!