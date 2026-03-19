Why Razorbacks TE coach Impressed with Group in Early Spring Practices

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas tight ends coach Morgan Turner met with media members Wednesday to discuss what's going on in spring practice along with how things are progressing in the first few months under first-year coach Ryan Silverfield.

Turner is the lone position coach retained from Sam Pittman's staff last season. Although the team struggled to a 2-10 finish a year ago, the tight end position was a key fixture to the offense with the perfect blend of size, speed, physicality and production.

Rohan Jones enjoyed a breakout year in what would've been a consensus first team All-SEC campaign in 2025. He hauled in 19 receptions for a total of 519 yards (27.3 yards per catch) and four touchdowns.

Jones had a package in the run game, recording a touchdown on two carries in former offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino's offense. He became the fourth Razorback tight end in school history to register 500+ yards in a season, joining D.J. Williams, Chris Gragg, and Hunter Henry.

Redshirt junior tight end Jaden Platt is back after having a breakout year himself for the Razorbacks in 2025, recording 21 receptions for 296 yards and two touchdowns last season. His experience in the SEC will certainly be something Turner and Silverfield can lean on throughout the offensive install in spring practice.

"Just two practices so far, no pads, but Jaden [Platt] did a really nice job," Turner said Wednesday. "He's also working to change his body up. He's been really strict with his diet and has put in the extra work.

"It's been fun to kind of watch him take the next step in his growth and really get serious about everything involved in this game. He's changed his body and you could see it. He's moving better."

The tight end room has collectively come together for the ultimate goal of improving the outcome for next season.

Whether that's someone like Memphis transfer Matt Adcock coming over to take a hands on approach to teach the ins and outs of offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey's scheme or engaging in camaraderie among teammates at the same position. Arkansas appears to be moving in the right direction for now, according to Turner.

"It's nice to have Matt [Adcock] there because he knows the offense," Turner said. "Because, we're like, 'This is how we want to do it.' and he's like 'Hey, this came up one time, what do you think about this?' Guys are able to go and study with him.

"He's like 'This comes up a lot when we're running this play' and he's able spend time with those guys teaching them. Then, seeing him out there. He's physical. He's going to be a big contributor in that part."

Boston College transfer tight end Ty Lockwood is on his third team of his college career. The former 4-star signed with SEC rival Alabama out of high school, but hasn't quite made the impact expected from him to this point. He's caught just three passes for 35 yards so far, but seems to be competing well in spring practice.

Arkansas Razorbacks tight end Jaden Platt at spring practice on outdoor practice fields in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

Lockwood's college production and recruiting evaluation is similar to that of Platt's ahead of last season. Platt's untapped potential was unlocked last season thanks to Turner, who has a knack for spotting and developing tight end talent to the NFL throughout his entire coaching career.

The likelihood of Turner continuing his track record with Lockwood is strong considering he's coached under several different offensive styles going back to his Stanford days.

"Ty [Lockwood] came over from [Boston College] and he hopped right in," Turner said. "It's good to see him run around, moving well and has picked it up really, really well."

Turner has already shown what he can do with this group, both in development and production. Jones emerged as one of the most efficient playmakers in the SEC last season.

Platt is trending toward a more complete role after reshaping his body and approach this offseason. Adcock provides a built-in understanding of Cramsey’s system, while Lockwood offers another high-upside piece Turner has a history of maximizing.

Arkansas Razorbacks tight ends coach Morgan Turner at Thursday's practice indoors in Fayetteville, Ark. | Andy Hodges-Hogs on SI Images

While the pads haven’t started popping and roles haven’t been fully defined there is still a level of familiarity and internal competition within the room that stands out early in spring.

And if that carries over into the fall, it could quietly become one of the more important reasons Arkansas looks like a different team under Silverfield in 2026.

Stay up to date on all things Razorbacks by bookmarking Arkansas Razorbacks on SI, subscribing to allHogs on Youtube, and following allHogs on Twitter or the allHogs Facebook page.

HOGS FEED: