Why Razorbacks Went 'Fit' Over 'Flair' with Ryan Silverfield's Hire

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — When it comes down to hiring coaches these days, it's more about the "right fit" than it is throwing money for a splash hire.

Ryan Silverfield may not have been the Arkansas fanbase's first or second choice, but he could be the best man for the job.

Of course, most thought James Franklin was a viable option when I was told repeatedly that he wasn't in the picture. The Razorbacks were always in the running for either Silverfield, Alex Golesh, or Eric Morris but could ultimately benefit with who they hired.

After viewing numerous interviews, listening to what wasn't said but implied, it seems like Silverfield genuinely cares about the Razorbacks job.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield at spring practice. | Nilsen Roman-allHOGS Images

It's more than his "all in" catchphrase that he's used everywhere.

He's established a level of accountability program-wide from himself, assistant coaches, players and down to the custodians. The level of enthusiasm from fans has grown from apathetic upon Silverfield's hiring to at least curious about where the future is headed.

He's saying the right things, hired a quality coaching staff with extensive experience and thoroughly evaluated his transfer class with players who can contribute immediately, add levels of depth and quality underclassmen from other Power Conference programs who have an opportunity to develop and possibly receive snaps in their first year with the Razorbacks.

Players returning to Arkansas have been complimentary of Silverfield and how he's led since taking over. Many of them had relationships previously on the recruiting prior to his hiring which has made his transition easier.

Young men can spot a phony from a mile away and will turn their backs in heartbeat if they are being led by one. From body langauge at the podium to practice clips it appears there appears to be some sort of shift in mentality this spring.

With Georgia scheduled to visit Razorback Stadium for the SEC opener in Week Three, it wouldn't be fair place to gauge Arkansas' program trajectory. Even a road trip to face the Utah Utes in Week Two, a program under new leadership under first-year coach Morgan Scaley wouldn't do justice as both him and Silverfied are only getting started.

However, there will be plenty of chances down the road to do so with home dates against Tennessee (Oct. 10), at Vanderbilt (Oct. 17), Missouri (Oct. 31), at Auburn (Nov. 7) and South Carolina (Nov. 14).

if the Razorbacks can find a way to defeat North Alabama, Tulsa and upset a potential top-25 Utah team on the road in non-conference play the vibes in Fayetteville will be elite moving forward.

On paper, Arkansas will have a stretch of five consecutive "winnable" conference games that could really push the narrative that Silverfield was most certainly the right fit at Arkansas.

The Volunteers will always be darkhorse candidates for the College Football Playoff under Josh Heupel, but 8-5 won't meet expectations in Knoxville as they've tasted success in twice under his watch.

Arkansas Razorbacks coach Ryan Silverfield at spring practice. | Munir El-Khatib-allHOGS Images

Vanderbilt has been a tough out for every SEC team over the previous two seasons under Clark Lea. After the program's first 10-win seasons, it's going to be tough for Arkansas to win in Nashville, but the Commodores can't stay hot forever and history suggests that.

When it comes to Missouri, it hasn't mattered who Arkansas' coach is, there has been a collective struggle with consistency against a program most fans still view as below them.

The Razorbacks most winnable conference game comes on the road against Auburn.

The Razorbacks have often been successful at Jordan-Hare Stadium with first-year coaches:

1998: Houston Nutt (Arkansas 24, Auburn 21)

Houston Nutt (Arkansas 24, Auburn 21) 2008: Bobby Petrino (Arkansas 25, Auburn 22)

Bobby Petrino (Arkansas 25, Auburn 22) 2012: John L Smith* (Arkansas 24, Auburn 7)

John L Smith* (Arkansas 24, Auburn 7) 2020: Sam Pittman (Auburn 30, Arkansas 28)

Most will remember the 2020 loss under Sam Pittman occurred when Auburn quarterback Bo Nix turned his body to spike the football behind him.

By rule, it was a fumble recovered by Razorbacks safety Joe Foucha, but an ill-advised whistle by head official Jason Autrey blew the play dead and replay "confirmed" that the Tigers retained possession to kick the game-winning field goal.

Silverfield will face fellow first-year coach Alex Golesh, someone he's racked up a 3-0 record against during their days in the American Conference from 2023-2025. That stat alone is a good reason to pick Arkansas over Auburn this fall.

The Razorbacks only winnable game left on the 2026 schedule will come at home against South Carolina against Shane Beamer, who's seat is probably on fire after a disappointing 4-8 season.

He brings in a familiar face to Fayetteville in first-year offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who will head up a Gamecocks offense in need of a jolt after ranking No. 104 in scoring offense in 2025.

Briles' success at Arkansas (2020-2022) didn't translate very well to TCU against Big 12 competition widely known for its offensive ingenuity.

His offense produced mostly middle-of-the-pack results finishing no higher than No. 23 in scoring offense but trended downward from a No. 11 national finish in total offense during his first season.

Arkansas likely won't go 5-0 during that midseason stretch, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see them not only be competitive against those opponents, but maybe knock off a few.

For Silverfield, that's the stretch of game to use as his measuring stick to gauge whether he's the right fit. It also doesn't hurt that he's rubbing elbows with Arkansas donor John Tyson either.

If Tyson is getting more involved with the Arkansas football program, it can only mean good things are in store under Silverfield's leadership.

Great leadership convo with Arkansas head coach Ryan Silverfield ⬇️⬇️ pic.twitter.com/KtIgjUtrLa — Adam Breneman (@AdamBreneman81) March 27, 2026

Home Runs Hires Aren't Always Grand Slams

Look at Texas A&M with Jimbo Fisher or LSU with Brian Kelly, two football programs that had donors throw money at them for middle of the pack results. Even to an extent, Alabama with Kalen DeBoer hasn't produced desired results in two seasons after the retirement of Nick Saban.

The firing wheel comes and passes quicker now more than ever due to the transfer portal and NIL which has enhanced the ability to turn rosters over quickly to contend for the College Football Playoff.

Just look at Indiana, SMU, Texas Tech, Ole Miss and even Miami as schools that are thriving once again because of natural fits between coaches and schools. These men must win over donors and mega boosters in order to gather an NIL budget worth competing at a high level.

Perhaps, Silverfield is the right fit, and it's not fair to this point thinking otherwise.

For an Arkansas program that's been to the highest of heights and lowest of valleys, maybe the Razorbacks have the right man in charge to get the Razorbacks back on track.

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