Why Unheralded CJ Brown Could Be Arkansas' Answer at WR1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — In the midst of a quarterback battle between sophomore KJ Jackson and Memphis transfer AJ Hill, the battle for the WR1 position at Arkansas has flown under the radar.

There is no clear-cut favorite to earn the designation of Arkansas' top pass-catcher, mostly because its current crop of wideouts is relatively unproven compared to the rest of the SEC. Boise State transfer and former four-star recruit Chris Marshall has been deemed by many as a potential WR1, though he's yet to have over 600 receiving yards during a collegiate campaign as he enters his fifth season of college football. He does, however, have some SEC experience, as he spent the 2022 season at Texas A&M.

Donovan Faupel, Ismael Cisse, Jamari Hawkins and Courtney Crutchfield will all be competing for snaps this fall and could very well be meaningful contributors. But the Razorbacks may find their top receiver from inside the house rather than in a transfer such as Marshall.

CJ Brown has had a pedestrian career during his two seasons at UA so far. The Bentonville, Ark., native and former three-star recruit out of Bentonville High School only caught five passes for 62 yards in his freshman season in 2024.

In 2025, however, Brown took on a more prominent role in Arkansas' offense. And while O'Mega Blake, Raylen Sharpe and Rohan Jones all eclipsed Brown's receiving numbers, he was, at the very least, consistent.

Brown started in 10 of Arkansas' 12 contests, hauling in 28 passes for 319 yards and three touchdowns. He scored twice in Arkansas' season-opening romp over Alabama A&M. Only once, in Arkansas' 23-22 loss to LSU, did he not have at least two receptions.

Brown was far from flashy, only having more than 30 receiving yards in a game five times. But he was a semi-consistent target for quarterback Taylen Green, especially as Blake began to draw more attention from opposing defenses.

While he will be playing under a new head coach and offensive coordinator, Brown has two years of SEC experience under his belt, an invaluable trait on a roster where that is not the case for many of his peers. Given that the battle for WR1 appears to be wide open, there's no reason why Brown can't earn the nod, especially if he impresses in fall camp.

It's entirely possible that Arkansas' receiving corps, like its backfield, could end up being run by committee, which wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing. But if a WR1 does emerge, don't be surprised if it's Brown, who is poised for a breakout junior season that would be a reward for sticking at Arkansas through turbulent times.

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