With weather having Hogs fans uncertain, here is today's alternative viewing options
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The skies in Northwest Arkansas were already rumbling early this morning as the faintest of light pushed through the thick clouds.
This means not only are Razorbacks fans everywhere going to be waiting to see when the Hogs and Texas A&M will finally kick off, but, at least in the Northwest corner, they will be trapped inside waiting on a long string of storms. Nothing will be more important than knowing when and on what channel the day's best games will play out.
The good news is while it's a light day, the majority of college football's biggest action is taking place in the SEC. This may be the most consequential week of the season in regard to playoff hopes and positioning in the SEC standings.
Here are your best bets for entertainment while waiting around today.
11 a.m.
No. 10 LSU @ No. 17 Vanderbilt, ABC
Welcome to the most consequential quarterback match-up of the day. Diego Pavia took a deflating loss against Alabama two weeks ago and has had a bye week to decide who he's going to be.
This will say a lot about the future Pavia and Vanderbilt football. If his heart is in it and he still has all his mojo, there is a path to the playoffs for the Commodores. If Garrett Nussmeier finds the spirit of the quarterback he was envisioned to be before the season and destroys a shell of the man Pavia used to be, it may be the end of the legendary run in Nashville.
For the Tigers, this is a win or crumble moment also. There is so much doubt around the program because of LSU's lackluster offense.
A loss would ruffle a lot of feathers down in Baton Rouge. It would certainly crank up the heat on coach Brian Kelly.
No. 12 Georgia Tech @ Duke, ESPN
Two schools known for their academics battle it out today for dominance of the ACC in football also. The winner moves into first place and has the inside path to the conference championship game.
The Yellowjackets, led by quarterback Haynes King in both passing and rushing, were a nightmare for SEC champion Georgia closing out the season last year. They are currently the king of winning close wins and can be a huge headache in the playoffs if they get there.
Meanwhile, Duke is proving it wasn't all about Mike Elko. A win would not only put a quality win in the Blue Devils' pocket, it would establish the school as having a legitimate football program.
2:30 p.m.
No. 5 Ole Miss @ No. 9 Georgia, ABC
Everyone wants to keep questioning Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss because of his Division II background. This week the question is how he will handle playing on the road in front of more than 16,000 rabid fans trying to disrupt everything he is doing.
The real question should be can a questionable Rebels defense hold up against Gunnar Stockton and his array of receivers who have put up huge numbers against Tennessee earlier this season. So far, the only offense to truly exploit the Ole Miss defense is Arkansas, which put up 35 in a one-score loss.
Winner gets the inside track to the SEC title game, although the certainty of the Bulldogs' road is a little more questionable despite a win because of the loss to Alabama earlier this season.
SMU @ Clemson, ACCN
With Miami falling to Louisville Friday night, there is technically the smallest of back doors through which Clemson can crawl into the playoffs by making and winning the ACC championship. A huge step for making that happen is holding up at home against SMU.
The Mustangs are trying to get back to the playoffs for a second consecutive year and are currently undefeated in ACC play. If SMU can take down the Tigers, it cuts the number of teams in their way to six, although a few of those will fall by the wayside this weekend also.
3 p.m.
No. 7 Texas Tech @ Arizona State, Fox
The Big 12 is probably only getting one team into the playoffs, so this is a huge game when it comes to determining the conference champion. Arizona State already has a pair of losses, including one on the road at Mississippi State, but overall record doesn't matter for them.
Texas Tech is doing all it can to prove money can buy a national championship. Currently, the Red Raiders are undefeated, but injuries are really starting to pile up.
Several receivers are out, as is defensive tackle Skyler Gill-Howard, but the biggest loss this week is starting quarterback Behren Morton. If Joey McGuire's team is to stay undefeated, it will be under the leadership of red-shirt freshman Will Hammond, a former Hutto Hippo in Texas.
6:30 p.m.
No. 11 Tennessee @ No. 6 Alabama, ABC
One of the SEC's best rivalry games is one of many that can trip up both of these teams as they try to scrap for a spot in the playoffs. If Tennessee pulls off the upset at Bryant-Denny, they not only make the selection committee question whether Alabama belongs in the conversation, doubt begins to creep in again whether Kalen DeBoer is the right coach for the Tide.
That would leave No. 14 Oklahoma and No. 17 Vanderbilt as the biggest obstacles in front of Tennessee. However, if Alabama holds serve as expected, the Volunteers are likely out of the playoffs regardless.
That doesn't guarantee much for the Crimson Tide though with No. 10 LSU, No. 14 Oklahoma and the Iron Bowl against Auburn still out there on the schedule.
No. 20 USC @ No. 13 Notre Dame, NBC
This is a playoff elimination game. Neither team can afford another loss because there's just not enough left on the schedule to help them climb back in.
However, the team that comes out on top has a strong path to squeeze into the field. Other than Oregon in late November, the Trojans have a relatively easy road remaining. As for Notre Dame, this is the last bump in the road before the Irish can settle in and put it into cruise control.
6:45 p.m.
No. 16 Missouri @ Auburn, SEC Network
This is the first time Missouri is waking up Saturday morning somewhere other than its own beds. The trip to Auburn for the battle of the Tigers makes Eli Drinkwitz's team the last in the SEC to venture out for a road game.
Mizzou is coming off an emotional loss to Alabama that would have locked the Tigers firmly into the playoff projections. Instead, Drinkwitz's team needs a big win on the road to prove yet another uncertainty wrong.
Meanwhile, Auburn is trying to take some of the heat off Hugh Freeze's seat. Much like they did with Gus Malzahn, Tigers fans have gotten blood thirsty, desperately hoping for the right losses so yet another coach can be fired and paid to go way.