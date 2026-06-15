'He Sees My Potential': New Arkansas Commit Opens Up About Razorbacks Pledge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Ryan Silverfield added commitment No. 17 of his 2027 recruiting class with the addition of 3-star defensive back John Catlin IV on Saturday.

The Denton-Ryan standout has seemingly flown under the radar throughout his varsity career, but immediately became a known commodity once he received extensive snaps as a junior.

The 6-foot, 170 pound cornerback has all the tools needed to be a prospect on the rise this recruiting cycle. Catlin's recruitment accelerated rapidly during the spring evaluation period as programs such as Purdue, Iowa State, BYU and Boston College entered the picture following a breakout junior campaign.

Now, it's up to the Razorbacks to keep him in the fold as he continues to show off elite skills and playmaking ability in the secondary.

Fresh off his commitment and official visit to Arkansas this weekend, Catlin met with Razorbacks on SI to share his relationship with the coaching staff and why he made the decision to pledge to the Hogs.

Denton Ryan (Texas) cornerback John Catlin IV looks for running room during 2025 season. | John Catlin IV, Instagra

"My official visit was definitely calm and collected because I’ve already been up to Fayetteville once for the elite junior day," Catlin said. "For me, it was the love and the connection I had with the coaches [that led to my commitment].

"We talked about ball, and development with me being undersized right now. Coach Silverfield telling me my offer was committable meant something to me. it meant that he sees my potential to grow and become a top cornerback in the SEC."

His relationship with the coaching staff is a strong one because he feels the love and sincerity from them that no other program can offer. But what made Arkansas stand out to Catlin is the belief Silverfield and his secondary coaches have instilled in him to this point.

"Coach [Silverfield] told me that I am a valuable asset in all fields especially special teams," Catlin said. "Building off that special teams part, I scored three special team touchdowns this year and blocked four field goals, and made some really big stops last season.

"I feel like personally, that’s what is going to get you on the 53 man roster in the NFL. Coach Silverfield also told me I have a lot of value in my game and I am sure to play my freshmen year."

Denton Ryan (Texas) cornerback John Catlin IV lines up on defense during 2025 season | John Catlin IV, Instagram

Much like the detailed scouting report about Catlin, he plays with confidence because of his tendencies and ball instincts defensively. Whether it's backtracking to the open field to run down a pass catcher or even forcing misdirections, the Texas native has a chance for a strong college career in the SEC.

"Personally, I feel like my game is based off my football IQ," Catlin said. "The way I read defenses and quarterbacks is like no other in my class."

As for his team goals at Denton-Ryan High School in Denton, a suburb of Dallas, is winning a state championship. With 4-star quarterback Colton Nussmeier and other new additions to the roster, there is a determination that they can capture their first state championship since 2020 this fall.

"I think we have a really good shot at a title this year," Catlin said. "We have a great team coming back and a lot of new additions."

Going into his senior year, Catlin is currently rated a 3-star cornerback, No. 739 ranked athlete in the country, No. 70 at his position and No. 96 among prospects from the Lone Star State in the 2027 recruiting cycle, according to 247Sports.

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