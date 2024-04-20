Arkansas' Frigid Bats Leave Runners Stranded Against South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Arkansas dropped the first game of a doubleheader to the South Carolina Gamecocks 6-3 as the offensive woes continued for a third straight SEC game.
Mason Molina had no command at all, issuing seven walks in just 3 1/3 innings of work but for the most part was able to work out of trouble.
South Carolina did cash in back-to-back leadoff walks in the second for an early 2-0 lead. Both runs came around to score on a Talmadge LeCroy RBI single.
Arkansas' offense struggled to find the big hit for the third straight game dating back to the series finale against Alabama, stranding five runners on base in the first three innings. They were however able to cut the deficit in half in the fourth with a sac fly from Will Edmunson.
In the bottom of the inning, after two more walks, coach Dave Van Horn had seen enough, turning to Parker Coil with one out. With the bases loaded, Coil saved at least a run with great composure to keep the gap at just a solitary run after getting clunked with a comebacker and throwing home for a forceout.
The Gamecocks restored its two-run lead with three straight singles from the 8-9-1 hitters in the South Carolina lineup to chase Coil from the game. They tacked on three more runs on an RBI groundout from Petry and a two-out, two-strike RBI single off the bat of Parker Noland to stretch the lead to 6-1.
The Razorbacks got one run back in the top of the seventh without the benefit of a hit and Peyton Stovall led off the ninth with a solo homer and the go-ahead run came to the plate with just one out. However, Peyton Holt grounded into a forceout at home with bases loaded and Jayson Jones struck out to end the game.
The Hogs will look to win the rubber match of the series in the second game of the doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 4:15 p.m and will be streamed on SEC Network+.
