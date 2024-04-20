Arkansas Loses More Depth Along Offensive Line
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Razorbacks' offensive line depth took a hit Saturday with redshirt freshman guard Paris Patterson entering the transfer portal.
Patterson hasn’t played much over his first two seasons at the collegiate level. He came out of high school as a highly rated 3-star prospect out of East St. Louis, Illinois. His promising size at 6-foot-6, 345 pounds had him touted as a promising power conference starter.
He was ranked as the No. 584 player in the country during the 2023 recruiting cycle. Patterson was also tabbed as the No. 51 offensive guard and No. 10 prospect in the state of Illinois, per 247sports composite ranking. With 15 reported offers, he committed to the Razorbacks over Colorado, LSU and Nebraska.
Arkansas had one of the worst offensive lines in all of college football last season. The unit ranked dead last in the SEC for sacks allowed at nearly four per game. They were putrid to Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman’s standards with a No. 87 national ranking at 138 yards rushing per game.
Pittman hired one of the more decorated offensive line coaches in the business in Eric Mateos this offseason. The plan was to overhaul the position with some of the better transfers on the market. So far, all three portal signees – Keyshawn Blackstock (right tackle), Fernando Carmona (left tackle) and Addison Nichols (center) – have solidified themselves as starters following the conclusion of spring practice.
According to the official Arkansas roster, the team currently only has 13 scholarship offensive lineman. With up to nine open slots it is possible the Razorbacks try to sign one or two lineman during the spring transfer window. The Hogs’ lost last year’s starting left tackle Andrew Chamblee who entered the portal after leaving the team before spring practices began.
HOGS FEED:
• Handful of Arkansas fans drown out stadium full of Gamecock fans
• Arkansas holds on to win over South Carolina despite cold bats