Jared Sprague-Lott Ascends into one of Van Horn's Top Razorback Bats
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — While his infield mate Wehiwa Aloy was the talk of the town in the preseason as far as impact transfer portal pickups, Jared Sprague-Lott has quickly ascended from utility infielder to a top of the order bat in Dave Van Horn's lineup.
Sprague-Lott looked to be the odd man out heading into the season. Three of the four infield spots were locked down with Ben McLaughlin at first, Wehiwa Aloy at short and Peyton Stovall at second and about three weeks to go before the season started coach Dave Van Horn seemed to indicate that Holt was the frontrunner at third.
At third base you’ve got Holt over there," Van Horn said on January 25. "He’s a spark plug, gamer, good player. He had a good fall. With Sprague-Lott, who came in from Richmond, honestly, he’s maybe our best defender just fielding the ball. I’m not saying he’s the best shortstop, but as far as just fielding the ball at third and all positions combined, he’s going to be an incredible utility guy and maybe an everyday starter. It’s a good thing."
Then Stovall hurt his foot in a preseason scrimmage, temporarily solving the logjam of infielders and opening a spot at third with Holt sliding to second. Sprague-Lott proved Van Horn right by making spectacular plays with his glove, including a barehanded play to gun a runner down at the plate against Florida in a 1-0 game.
Perhaps the biggest surprise is just how invaluable of a hitter he has become to Dave Van Horn's lineup ascending from as low as eighth in the batting order on opening day to second in Van Horn's most recent iteration of the lineup the past few games. Sprague-Lott's average has been above .300 for all but three games of the season and he has quietly been one of the team's best hitters for power as well. He ranks second in slugging percentage (.526), tied for fourth in homers (six) and fifth in total bases (60) in just 114 at-bats.
"I think he’s one of our better hitters against lefties," Van Horn said. "That’s why I’ve been sticking him up there in either the 2 or 3 hole against left-handers. He’s gotten better and better. He’s keeping the ball fair when he hits it hard."
Sprague-Lott says that transferring to the SEC and being around the Razorback staff and players has elevated his game and allowed him to have the sustained success.
"Being around great players all day," Sprague-Lott said. "Seeing [and] learning from their routines has been a great experience and I think its helped my game a lot."
Van Horn likes the fact that Sprague-Lott can adjust his game based on what the situation calls for and has seen his growth as well.
"I just like the fact that he’s a tough out," Van Horn said. "I like the fact that he can lay down a bunt for a hit or a sac bunt or hit the ball over your head. So he’s gotten a lot better."
The Razorbacks finish its true road slate 5:30 p.m. Friday against No. 8 Kentucky. The game will be streamed on SEC Network+.
