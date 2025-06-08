Kozeal's stellar read proves key in one-run win over Tennessee
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas stands just 27 outs away from the team’s first trip to Omaha since 2021.
The duo of Zach Root and Gabe Gaeckle on the mound pitched lights out in the biggest game of the year at Baum-Walker Stadium, holding a high-powered Tennessee offense to just two hits.
Yet, Arkansas still found themselves in a one-run game despite outhitting the Volunteers 10-2, with the Vols bringing the tying run to the plate in the ninth with just one out.
Arkansas dominated every facet of the game. Tennessee didn’t even have a runner in scoring position the entire night.
In a one-run game, the smallest things early in the game can end up being the difference.
Cam Kozeal’s good read on a ball in the dirt with two outs in the second that scored the game's first run made sure that the early traffic against Tennessee starter Marcus Phillips wasn’t all in vain.
In an 0-1 count Phillips spiked an 86 mile an hour offspeed pitch that kicked off backup catcher Stone Lawless. The ball barely kicked past the dirt around the home plate area, but Kozeal broke for home and scored the first run.
“You’re getting a slow-type walking lead and you finish on your right leg with your weight forward,” Van Horn said about the mechanics of that play. “You don’t want to be too far down so they pick you off but if you see something, you’re still in a position to break. He had his weight forward when the ball was in the hitting zone, he gave himself a chance.”
Arkansas wasn’t much better in the runners in scoring positon department, going just 2-for-10. One of the two hits didn’t even advance the runner from second base.
Kozeal isn’t known for his blistering speed, the entire team isn’t known for running. He is just 2-for-3 in stolen base attempts on the season.
It’s a risk to break for the plate with two outs in the inning. Making the third out on the basepaths, especially with the No. 9 hitter Justin Thomas at the plate and the lineup potentially turning over is a bit of a baseball cardinal sin.
Van Horn appreciated Kozeal’s conviction and said it was the right baseball play regardless of the result.
“The ball kicked away and he didn’t hesitate,” Van Horn said. “Even if he would have been out, I wouldn’t have been upset with him if it would have been bang bang because he made a commitment to do it, and he did it.”
It was only fitting for Arkansas that their fishing connoisseur, spark plug and utility infielder set the tone for the series. Kozeal played most of the first part of the season at first base before sliding back over to second base with an injury to Nolan Souza.
Kozeal’s extra run proved to be the difference in the game as Tennessee first baseman Andrew Fischer lined out his SEC-leading 25th home run with one out in the ninth to cut the lead to one instead of tying the game.
Arkansas will try to punch their ticket to Omaha against SEC Pitcher of the Year Liam Doyle. First pitch is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday.