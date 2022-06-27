Arkansas Baseball Roster Tracker
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – As is the case most years, Razorback head coach Dave Van Horn and his staff are going to have to rebuild the roster this offseason. The task is tall, but Van Horn has had no issue completing it in the past.
The Hogs have 17 players classified as a junior, senior or graduate, and most of those players will not be part of the team next season.
Five Arkansas players have put their name in the transfer portal, and a few more names will likely hit the portal in the coming weeks. The Hogs will need to bring in plenty of players in the portal, especially at the catcher and outfield positions.
As of now, the Razorbacks have 17 commits in the 2022 class, according to Perfect Game. Some of those players will likely go into the MLB Draft and won’t make it to campus.
Here is a look at the roster turnover for the 2023 season:
Seniors w/ Covid Year Option:
Connor Noland - Senior RHP*
Jalen Battles - Senior Shortstop*
Brady Slavens - Senior First Baseman/Designated Hitter*
Evan Taylor - Senior LHP*
Elijah Trest - Senior RHP
*Likely to be drafted*
Likely to Enter Draft:
Cayden Wallace - Sophomore Third Baseman*
Robert Moore - Junior Second Baseman
Peyton Pallette - Junior RHP
*Draft eligible sophomore*
Graduated/Exhausted Eligibility:
Michael Turner - Graduate Transfer Catcher
Chris Lanzilli - Graduate Transfer Outfielder
Braydon Webb - Graduate Senior Outfielder
Kole Ramage - Redshirt Senior RHP
Zebulon Vermillion - Redshirt Senior RHP
Isaac Bracken - Graduate Senior RHP
Miller Pleimann - Redshirt Junior RHP*
*Graduated and retiring*
Returning (classification for 2023 season):
Hagen Smith - Sophomore LHP
Brady Tygart - Sophomore RHP
Austin Ledbetter - Sophomore RHP
Nick Moten - Sophomore RHP
Jake Faherty - Sophomore RHP
Peyton Stovall - Sophomore Infielder
Kendall Diggs - Sophomore Infielder
Jude Putz - Sophomore Infielder
Max Soliz Jr. - Sophomore Catcher/Outfielder
Tyler Cacciatori - Redshirt Sophomore RHP
Nick Griffin - Redshirt Sophomore LHP
Jaxon Wiggins - Junior RHP
Heston Tole - Junior RHP
Gabriel Starks - Junior RHP
Matthew Magre - Junior LHP
Jace Bohrofen - Junior Outfielder
Will McEntire - Redshirt Junior RHP
Zack Morris - Senior LHP
Dylan Carter - Senior RHP
Zack Gregory - Redshirt Senior Outfielder
Transferring:
Dylan Leach - Sophomore Catcher (committed to Missouri)
Drake Varnado - Freshman Infielder (committed to Arizona State)
Vincent Trapani - Freshman RHP
Evan Gray - Redshirt Sophomore RHP
Mark Adamiak - Redshirt Sophomore RHP
Incoming Transfers:
Harold Coll - Infielder, San Jacinto-North
Hunter Hollan - LHP, San Jacinto-North
Peyton Holt - Infielder, Crowder
Cody Adcock - RHP, Crowder
Isaac Webb - Infielder, Eastern Oklahoma State
Tyson Fourkiller - Infielder, Connors State
Hunter Grimes - Infeilder, McLennan
Jared Wegner - Outfielder/Designated Hitter, Creighton
This list is fluid and subject to change based on most recent news.
