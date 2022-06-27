FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – As is the case most years, Razorback head coach Dave Van Horn and his staff are going to have to rebuild the roster this offseason. The task is tall, but Van Horn has had no issue completing it in the past.

The Hogs have 17 players classified as a junior, senior or graduate, and most of those players will not be part of the team next season.

Five Arkansas players have put their name in the transfer portal, and a few more names will likely hit the portal in the coming weeks. The Hogs will need to bring in plenty of players in the portal, especially at the catcher and outfield positions.

As of now, the Razorbacks have 17 commits in the 2022 class, according to Perfect Game. Some of those players will likely go into the MLB Draft and won’t make it to campus.

Here is a look at the roster turnover for the 2023 season:

Seniors w/ Covid Year Option:

Arkansas senior right-hander Connor Noland could return for another season in Fayetteville, but after a successful postseason, he will likely be drafted. Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images

Connor Noland - Senior RHP*

Jalen Battles - Senior Shortstop*

Brady Slavens - Senior First Baseman/Designated Hitter*

Evan Taylor - Senior LHP*

Elijah Trest - Senior RHP

*Likely to be drafted*

Likely to Enter Draft:

Arkansas' Cayden Wallace watches a home run fly over the left-field fence in the Razorbacks' 7-1 win over Grand Canyon in the first game of the NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Cayden Wallace - Sophomore Third Baseman*

Robert Moore - Junior Second Baseman

Peyton Pallette - Junior RHP

*Draft eligible sophomore*

Graduated/Exhausted Eligibility:

Razorbacks catcher Michael Turner takes a late throw at home in the 12-3 loss to Ole Miss on Monday evening at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. (Dylan Widger / USA TODAY Sports)

Michael Turner - Graduate Transfer Catcher

Chris Lanzilli - Graduate Transfer Outfielder

Braydon Webb - Graduate Senior Outfielder

Kole Ramage - Redshirt Senior RHP

Zebulon Vermillion - Redshirt Senior RHP

Isaac Bracken - Graduate Senior RHP

Miller Pleimann - Redshirt Junior RHP*

*Graduated and retiring*

Returning (classification for 2023 season):

Razorbacks starting pitcher Hagen Smith (33) pitches against Ole Miss during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field. (Dylan Widger / USA TODAY Sports)

Hagen Smith - Sophomore LHP

Brady Tygart - Sophomore RHP

Austin Ledbetter - Sophomore RHP

Nick Moten - Sophomore RHP

Jake Faherty - Sophomore RHP

Peyton Stovall - Sophomore Infielder

Kendall Diggs - Sophomore Infielder

Jude Putz - Sophomore Infielder

Max Soliz Jr. - Sophomore Catcher/Outfielder

Tyler Cacciatori - Redshirt Sophomore RHP

Nick Griffin - Redshirt Sophomore LHP

Jaxon Wiggins - Junior RHP

Heston Tole - Junior RHP

Gabriel Starks - Junior RHP

Matthew Magre - Junior LHP

Jace Bohrofen - Junior Outfielder

Will McEntire - Redshirt Junior RHP

Zack Morris - Senior LHP

Dylan Carter - Senior RHP

Zack Gregory - Redshirt Senior Outfielder

Transferring:

Former Arkansas catcher Dylan Leach announced his commitment to Missouri on Monday. Arkansas Communications

Dylan Leach - Sophomore Catcher (committed to Missouri)

Drake Varnado - Freshman Infielder (committed to Arizona State)

Vincent Trapani - Freshman RHP

Evan Gray - Redshirt Sophomore RHP

Mark Adamiak - Redshirt Sophomore RHP

Incoming Transfers:

Harold Coll - Infielder, San Jacinto-North

Hunter Hollan - LHP, San Jacinto-North

Peyton Holt - Infielder, Crowder

Cody Adcock - RHP, Crowder

Isaac Webb - Infielder, Eastern Oklahoma State

Tyson Fourkiller - Infielder, Connors State

Hunter Grimes - Infeilder, McLennan

Jared Wegner - Outfielder/Designated Hitter, Creighton

This list is fluid and subject to change based on most recent news.

