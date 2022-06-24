Williams Drafted By Surprise Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Every year KTCK in Dallas does in-depth live NBA draft coverage that is highlighted by radio Hall of Famer Norm Hitzges name game usually midway through the first round.

This year the them of the name game was intentionally drafting to make things miserable for the team's radio announcers.

The first suggestion out of his mouth was that Oklahoma City, which surprised prognosticators earlier in the night by selecting Jalen Williams of Santa Clara with the No. 12 pick, stick with its No. 30 pitch to select the Arkansas Razorbacks' Jaylin Williams.

Apparently Thunder general manager Sam Presti was listening because even though he kept the No. 30 pick acquired from Phoenix to use on UCLA's Peyton Watson, Presti opted to continue breaking mock draft boards by selecting Williams with the No. 34 pick early in the second round.

Williams was projected most often to end up San Antonio or Sacramento, along with the possibility of the L.A. Clippers and New Orleans Pelicans, but going to Oklahoma City might have been opportunity for the defensive-minded center.

Having been raised in Fort Smith, Williams' family and friends will be able to make the relatively short drive to Oklahoma City for home games and a slightly longer drive to Dallas to catch a handful of road games each season.

In addition to Santa Clara's Jalen Williams, Jaylin joins Gonzaga's Chet Holmgren, Ousmane Dieng, and Peyton Watson as players drafted in the first 34 picks by the Thunder.

The current post-draft OKC roster averages just shy of 22-years old. Nine members of the team fall below 22 while centers Derek Favors and Mike Muscala top out the age range at an ancient 30-years old.

With such a young roster, there should be opportunity to work into the lineup. Also, with so many players drafted, Williams will get a chance to work with several expected contributors during the Summer League.

Razorback fans should get to see Williams compete in his first official NBA action with Oklahoma City takes on Houston in the Summer League opener on July 9 at 5 p.m. on ESPN 2.

