Big Night for Hogs' Fans in Two Sports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Today is going to be a busy day for Arkansas fans.

First the Razorbacks flood big screens across the state and throughout much of North Texas and Eastern Oklahoma as they try to force their way into the national championship series by way of a 3 p.m. showdown with Ole Miss.

No matter the results, Arkansas fans will then be able to flip over to their NBA draft coverage of choice at 6:30 p.m. and either wash away the bitter taste of defeat or keep the party going as former Razorback Jaylin Smith finally finds his first NBA home.

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams lets fans know this is his house in a match-up against Mississippi State. Williams was often the emotional catalyst for the Razorbacks. Nelson Chenault / USA TODAY Sports

Early projections had Smith going near the end of the second round, and he appears to have solidified himself as a lock to be drafted over the past two months with multiple projections showing him in the high second round.

Jaylin Williams goes through drills with scouts and coaches at the 2022 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Seeing Smith's work ethic, attitude, skills and demeanor when engaging with the general public up close at the combine has caused scouts to convince their owners he's worth taking a shot despite perceived limitations with his jump shot.

Latest mock draft projections:

SI.COM

No. 49 Sacramento Kings (via Chicago Bulls)

BLEACHER REPORT

No. 38 San Antonio Spurs (via L.A. Lakers)

ESPN

No. 37 Sacramento Kings

YAHOO SPORTS

No. 38 San Antonio Spurs (via L.A. Lakers)

NETSCOUTS BASKETBALL

No. 43 L.A. Clippers

BASKETBALL NEWS

No. 46 Detroit Pistons

USA Today / FTW

No. 41 New Orleans Pelicans

Razorback fans will have to be careful not to report false news tonight on Twitter. There is another Jalen Williams (notice the lack of a "y" in the name) who has been invited to the green room and is projected to go No. 16 to the Atlanta Hawks.

Please be aware that this is not the same Jaylin Williams Razorback fans have come to know and love.

HOGS FEED:

HOW MUSSELMAN'S FRESHMEN LOOK IN PREPARATION FOR EUROPEAN TOUR

TEXTBOOK DECISION WAS RIGHT CALL, BUT ALMOST COST HOGS CWS

HOGS, REBELS FANS OVERWHELM BUSINESS

FINAL UPDATES: HOW RAZORBACKS HANDLED OLE MISS WEDNESDAY NIGHT

HOW TO HAVE FUN DURING ARKANSAS-OLE MISS

WHAT DAVE VAN HORN SAID AFTER 11-1 WIN OVER AUBURN ON TUESDAY NIGHT

HOW HOGS DISMANTLED AUBURN TO KEEP ADVANCING IN COLLEGE WORLD SERIES

RAZORBACKS DON'T HAVE CHANCE NOW, WHICH MAY BE BEST SPOT

LIVE UPDATES: HOW THE HOGS LOST TO OLE MISS ON MONDAY NIGHT

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.