Big Night for Hogs' Fans in Two Sports

Big Night for Razorback Fans in Two Sports

Arkansas, Ole Miss to wrap up just in time to see Jaylin Williams get drafted to NBA

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Today is going to be a busy day for Arkansas fans. 

First the Razorbacks flood big screens across the state and throughout much of North Texas and Eastern Oklahoma as they try to force their way into the national championship series by way of a 3 p.m. showdown with Ole Miss.

No matter the results, Arkansas fans will then be able to flip over to their NBA draft coverage of choice at 6:30 p.m. and either wash away the bitter taste of defeat or keep the party going as former Razorback Jaylin Smith finally finds his first NBA home.

Jaylin Williams-Miss State

Arkansas forward Jaylin Williams lets fans know this is his house in a match-up against Mississippi State. Williams was often the emotional catalyst for the Razorbacks.

Early projections had Smith going near the end of the second round, and he appears to have solidified himself as a lock to be drafted over the past two months with multiple projections showing him in the high second round. 

Jaylin Williams participates in the 2022 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena.

Jaylin Williams goes through drills with scouts and coaches at the 2022 NBA Draft Combine at Wintrust Arena in Chicago.

Seeing Smith's work ethic, attitude, skills and demeanor when engaging with the general public up close at the combine has caused scouts to convince their owners he's worth taking a shot despite perceived limitations with his jump shot. 

Latest mock draft projections:

Sacramento_kings_logo_PNG2

SI.COM

No. 49   Sacramento Kings (via Chicago Bulls)

San_antonio_spurs_logo_PNG3

BLEACHER REPORT

No. 38   San Antonio Spurs (via L.A. Lakers)

Sacramento_kings_logo_PNG2

ESPN

No. 37   Sacramento Kings

San_antonio_spurs_logo_PNG3

YAHOO SPORTS

No. 38 San Antonio Spurs (via L.A. Lakers)

Los_angeles_clippers_logo_PNG3

NETSCOUTS BASKETBALL

No. 43 L.A. Clippers

Detroit_Pistons_logo_PNG1
BASKETBALL NEWS

No. 46 Detroit Pistons

New_Orleans_Pelicans_logo_PNG1

USA Today / FTW

No. 41 New Orleans Pelicans

Razorback fans will have to be careful not to report false news tonight on Twitter. There is another Jalen Williams (notice the lack of a "y" in the name) who has been invited to the green room and is projected to go No. 16 to the Atlanta Hawks. 

Please be aware that this is not the same Jaylin Williams Razorback fans have come to know and love.

