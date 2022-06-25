Musselman Lands Big-Time Point Guard

Skip to main content

Razorbacks Land Commitment from Point Guard

Layden Blocker wanted to come back to native Arkansas, play for Eric Musselman

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas coach Eric Musselman isn't just sitting around watching practices this summer.

Saturday, he landed another big recruit for the Razorbacks' 2023 class.

Blocker, a 6-2, 175-pound from the Wichita private school Bel Aire Sunrise Academy, picked the Razorbacks over Auburn, Baylor, Gonzaga, Kansas, Kansas State, Memphis, Oklahoma State and others.

Every sports winning and getting publicity helped. So did Musselman getting players to the next level, like Jaylin Williams being chosen at No. 34 overall (second round) by Oklahoma City on Thursday night.

Especially with home-state players.

For Blocker, an Arkansas native who was previously at Little Rock Christian, he's getting back to his home state.

Blocker made the announcement on Paul Biancardi's podcast on Saturday afternoon.

"It's clear how they will use me from day one in their NBA style system and his staff does a great job of preparing and developing players to get to the NBA," Blocker said.

He is the first 2023 commitment for Musselman after having the No. 2-ranked class in the country last year with Nick Smith, Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh all making early projections as NBA Lottery picks next spring.

