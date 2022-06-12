CHAPEL HILL, NC — With one out and runners on the corners in the bottom of the ninth, Brady Slavens snuck an RBI single into right field to walk North Carolina off, 4-3, and send Arkansas to the College World Series.

In a game that saw two weather delays across nearly 6.5 hours, Arkansas was able to finish things off with clutch pitching and an incredible bottom of the ninth inning.

Arkansas will make its 11th appearance at the College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska. Here is a rundown of how they did it:

Top 1st: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

After Will McEntire issued a one-out walk, Peyton Stovall turned a 3-6-3 double play to end the inning.

Bottom 1st: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

Arkansas was sat down in order on a pair of fly outs to right field from Braydon Webb and Cayden Wallace along with a ground out to third from Brady Slavens.

Top 2nd: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

Alberto Osuna singled to left field to lead off the inning, but it was erased after Will McEntire got the next three batters out on a pop up, strikeout and a foul out.

Bottom 2nd: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

Chris Lanzilli drove a one-out single to right field and was put out at second on a fielder's choice that resulted in Robert Moore reaching first. Jalen Battles drew a two-out walk and Peyton Stovall loaded the bases on a single off of Brandon Schaeffer's glove. Zack Gregory watched strike three to help Schaeffer escape.

Top 3rd: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

The game was sent into a lightning delay at 12:44 CT and play resumed at 2:30 CT with Will McEntire back on the mound for the Hogs.

McEntire started things off with a five-pitch strikeout and induced a pair of fly outs to cap off a 1-2-3 inning.

Bottom 3rd: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

Arkansas went three up, three down after Brayden Webb flied out to right, Brady Slavens grounded out to short and Cayden Wallace struck out swinging.

Arkansas pitcher Will McEntire looks at Michael Turner before delivering a pitch in the Razorbacks' Super Regional game against North Carolina on Sunday in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Top 4th: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

Will McEntire started things off by striking out the always-dangerous Vance Honeycutt. After a Tar Heel fly out to center, Albert Osuna dropped a two-out single into left-center. Mikey Madej flied out to right field to erase the single.

Bottom 4th: Arkansas 1, North Carolina 0

Michael Turner led the inning off with a single through the right side, but was put out at second on a fielder's choice that resulted in Chris Lanzilli reaching first. Robert Moore struck out swinging for the second out.

Jalen Battles lined a double down the left field line to score Lanzilli and get the Hogs on the board. Peyton Stovall grounded out to second to end the inning.

Arkansas shortstop Jalen Battles and second baseman Robert Moore come off the field in the Razorbacks' Super Regional game against North Carolina on Sunday in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Top 5th: Arkansas 1, North Carolina 0

After a quick groundout and line out by North Carolina, Will McEntire earned his fourth strikeout to sit the Tar Heels down in order.

Bottom 5th: Arkansas 2, North Carolina 0

Braydon Webb crushed a one-out solo shot to right-center to give Arkansas a two-run advantage.

After Brady Slavens hit an infield single, North Carolina pulled Brandon Schaeffer for RHP Gage Gillian.

Cayden Wallace hit Gillian's first pitch through the left side for a single. Michael Turner grounded into a 1-6-3 double play to end the inning.

Arkansas third baseman connects on a pith in the Razorbacks' Super Regional game against North Carolina on Sunday in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Top 6th: Arkansas 2, North Carolina 0

Colby Wilkerson hit a leadoff infield single to start things off. After an Angel Zarate foul out, Will McEntire walked Vance Honeycutt to put two runners on with one out.

Danny Serretti hit a loud fly out to left field and Dave Van Horn elected to turn to RHP Kole Ramage.

Ramage induced a foul out to first base to end the frame and escape trouble.

Bottom 6th: Arkansas 2, North Carolina 0

North Carolina turned to RHP Davis Palermo in relief of Gage Gillian.

Palermo took care of business, sitting the Hogs down in order on a strikeout and a pair of fly outs.

Arkansas pitcher Will McEntire delivers a pitch in the Razorbacks' Super Regional game against North Carolina on Sunday in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Top 7th: Arkansas 2, North Carolina 2

Kole Ramage allowed a single from Mikey Madej and followed it up by hitting Tomas Frick with a pitch.

LHP Evan Taylor came on to relieve Ramage. A sac-bunt to Taylor resulted in the first out, but advanced both runners.

Eric Grintz came in to pinch hit for the Tar Heels and Dave Van Horn turned to RHP Brady Tygart. Grintz hit an RBI groundout up the middle to score Madej.

The Tar Heels tied things up on a wild pitch by Tygart that scored Frick. The pinch-hitting Max Riemer flied out to left to end the inning.

Bottom 7th: Arkansas 2, North Carolina 2

Peyton Stovall led things off with a single up the middle and he was advanced to second on a sac-bunt by Zack Gregory. Braydon Webb struck out looking at 96 mph on the inside corner and Brady Slavens flied out to center to strand Stovall.

Top 8th: Arkansas 2, North Carolina 2

Angel Zarate grounded out to first on Brady Tygart's first pitch of the season.

The game entered a second lightning delay at 4:23 CT and play resumed at 5:30 CT with Vance Honeycutt batting with a 3-1 count and one out. Arkansas brough LHP Hagen Smith in for Tygart.

Smith issued a ball to Honeycutt and the walk was given to Tygart. Danny Serretti hit a single up the middle off Robert Moore's glove to advance Honeycutt. Smith struck out Alberto Osuna on a three-pitch see-ya and induced a fly out to center to escape the jam.

Bottom 8th: Arkansas 2, North Carolina 2

After Cayden Wallace struck out to lead off the inning, Michael Turner hit a single through the middle. Chris Lanzilli drew a walk to put two runners on with one out.

Robert Moore hit into a double-play up the middle to end the inning.

Top 9th: North Carolina 3, Arkansas 2

North Carolina's Tomas Frick led the inning off with a double down the line in left field. Hagen Smith bounced back with a three-pitch strikeout and Joe Jaconski drove a pinch-hit fly out to deep right-center that advanced Frick to third.

Patrick Alvarez drove the go-ahead run home with an RBI single to center. The hit chased Smith and brought LHP Zack Morris in the game. Morris induced a fly out to left to end the frame.

Bottom 9th: Arkansas 4, North Carolina 3

Jalen Battles led things off with a single through the left side and he was advanced to third after Peyton Stovall hit a single to right-center. Kendall Diggs drew a walk to load the bases and Braydon Webb reached on an RBI fielder's choice that scored Battles.

North Carolina elected to pull Davis Palermo and go with LHP Caden O'Brien.

Brady Slavens hit and RBI single through the right side to score Stovall.

