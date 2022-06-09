Does North Carolina have the pitching to keep the Arkansas bats quiet?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Those who keep up with Arkansas Razorback baseball probably know very little about North Carolina.

It is pretty easy to stick to the SEC baseball bubble, but the ACC pumps out talented teams year in and year out — just take a look at NC State from last season.

Unfortunately for Arkansas, the Tar Heels are on fire right now, meaning the Hogs will meet another red-hot team from North Carolina in the Super Regionals.

North Carolina has won 19 of its last 22 games and were crowned champions of the ACC Tournament and the Chapel Hill Regional.

Despite not having a single pitcher on any All-ACC teams, the Tar Heels pitching has been lights out since the postseason started. North Carolina’s opponents are averaging just over 3.5 runs per game over the past nine outings.

Things begin with sophomore righty Max Carlson, who has served as the Friday night starter for the Tar Heels. He posted a 4-2 record in 17 starts to go with a 3.61 ERA, 84 strikeouts and 36 walks in 72⅓ innings pitched.

Left-hander Brandon Schaeffer serves as the Game 2 starter for North Carolina. He boasts a 3.73 ERA in 92⅓ innings pitched.

Carolina Baseball Twitter

Though he’s pitched more innings than Carlson, Schaeffer has struck out only 67 batters and surrendered 104 hits — more than one hit per inning.

The Tar Heels do not have a set Game 3 starter and have relied heavily on their bullpen all year.

Coach Scott Forbes goes to his relievers early and often. Don't be surprised to see two and three pitchers used strategically in an inning only to come back the next game and possibly a third.

Lefty Will Sandy has gotten the ball in the third game as of late and would likely be the choice if a Game 3 is required on Monday.

Five bullpen pitchers have thrown at least 50 innings for North Carolina and it all starts with lefty Shawn Rapp, who has 42 appearances on the season. He has a 3.80 ERA to go with 59 strikeouts.

Righty Davis Palermo has been a rock out of the pen for the Tar Heels. He has a 2.62 ERA and 71 strikeouts compared to 22 walks.

Palermo pitched three times in the Chapel Hill Regional and struck out seven batters across 4⅓ innings.

Carolina Baseball Twitter

Another name to look out for is senior righty Gage Gillian, who has pitched 51 ⅔ innings with a 4.18 ERA for North Carolina. He along with Palermo are two of the Tar Heels’ go-to right-handed relievers.

Arkansas might get a dose of senior Caden O’Brien as well. He is a left-hander — which is the Hogs’ weakness — who threw four innings of relief in last Sunday’s win over VCU.

Fortunately for Arkansas, the majority of North Carolina pitchers are right-handed.

The Hogs struggle to hit left-handers, but the bats can get going if they run into a righty that can stay in the strike zone.

The Hogs will get their shot at the Tar Heels’ pitching staff beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday in Chapel Hill.

The game will be televised on ESPN and Fubo.tv.

