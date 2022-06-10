Ticket Controversy Spawns Conspiracies

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The natives are restless in North Carolina.

The regular, run-of-the-mill loyal Tar Heels baseball fan who works a regular job making regular pay so the family can live in a regular house and drive a regular car won't be sitting in a regular sit.

Unless you are one of 600 Razorback fans, a UNC Rams Club donor, or have the deep pockets to afford all the costs that come with season tickets, you won't be sitting in a seat at all in the 4,100 seats of Boshamer Stadium.

UNC assistant athletic director Gary Paczesny announced earlier this week that people who didn't make the cut can line up early Saturday morning in hopes of getting in for standing room only areas or watch the game from home.

“The tickets we’re required to give Arkansas as the visiting team and what our Rams Club and season-ticket holders consumed, there’s none available to the general public, outside of those standing-room tickets,” Paczesny said. “There was a high contingent of requests from those groups of people.”

Of course, when anything of controversy arises, there are those who immediately cry conspiracy.

While Arkansas fan Jared Humphry says this is a way to keep Arkansas fans out of Chapel Hill, Carolina fans think it's the gateway to bringing Razorback fans in.

Fans frustrated with UNC donors using their access to tickets as a way to pocket quick cash by selling on StubHub not only say the university's sales tactics are keeping fans who are more invested and rowdy from being present, it could kill home field advantage.

UNC fan Tomma Hargraves is partially right in claiming donors are selling tickets for crazy prices. As of Friday morning, there are plenty of tickets for any of the three games on StubHub ranging from a reasonable $100 to $600 per ticket.

While there are pitches for the tickets to go to students, various lifelong fans, and even a family that legitimately pitched to have tickets so their son with Tourette's could shout "racial slurs" at the Arkansas players, the only successful way to get tickets at this stage is indeed on StubHub.

Carolina fans will just have to wait until Saturday morning to see how many of those tickets went to Razorback fans.

NOTE: Because the post described involves a disabled child, plus the fact it's difficult to verify whether the photo of the young man with his father included on the post is even a legitimate photo of this family's son as opposed to a sicko making waves on the internet, we chose to not include a copy of the post.

