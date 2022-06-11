Skip to main content

Live Blog: Arkansas vs. North Carolina (Game 1)

The Hogs look to take Game 1 of the Chapel Hill Super Regional on Saturday morning

CHAPEL HILL, NC — It is nearing 80 degrees with partly cloud skies at Boshamer Stadium and the Hogs and Tar Heels are getting set to begin the most important series of the season so far. 

Arkansas will roll out senior RHP Connor Noland (6-5, 4.13 ERA, 99 K, 32 BB) and North Carolina will start RHP Max Carlson (4-2, 3.61 ERA, 84 K, 36 BB). 

Below is the full starting lineup for Arkansas: 

Top 1st: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

A pair of loud fly outs by Braydon Webb and Cayden Wallace along with a Brady Slavens groundout sat the Hogs down in order during the top of the first. 

Bottom 1st: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

After Danny Serretti knocked a one-out double down the left field line to put runners on second and third, Noland walked Vance Honeycutt to load the bases with one out.

Noland sat Alberto Osuna down on strikes and took a line drive off the back of his thigh, picked it up and made the third out at first to end the inning.

Connor Noland-Grand Canyon

Top 2nd: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

Michael Turner dropped a leadoff single into left field, but the next three Hogs were sat down in order to strand Turner.

Bottom 2nd: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

After two quick outs, North Carolina's Colby Wilkerson hit a two out single to left field. Wilkerson's hit was erased by an Angel Zarate heater was caught by Peyton Stovall to end the inning.

Top 3rd: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

Peyton Stovall led the inning off with a three-pitch strikeout and it was followed by a Zack Gregory fly out. Braydon Webb hit a two-out single to left, but he was stranded after Brady Slavens pop out to third.

Bottom 3rd: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

Similar to the bottom of the second, Noland got two quick outs, but UNC's Vance Honeycutt hit a two-out single to left. Noland bounced back with his third strikeout of the day to strand Honeycutt.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Connor Noland-Super

Top 4th: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

 HOGS FEED:

TAKING A CLOSE LOOK AT NORTH CAROLINA'S BATTERS

TAR HEELS FANS FURIOUS ABOUT TICKET SITUATION

CLOSER LOOK: NORTH CAROLINA PITCHING STAFF

BY THE NUMBERS: ARKANSAS RAZORBACK BASEBALL

TREYLON BURKS' ASTHMA DIAGNOSIS PLACED AS CAUSE FOR PROBLEMS

WHO ARE THE HOGS' X-FACTORS FOR SUPER REGIONAL AGAINST NORTH CAROLINA?

SCHEDULE FOR WEEKEND'S NCAA SUPER REGIONALS AROUND THE COUNTRY

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

2022 NFL Draft Tracker

Connor Noland-Super
Baseball

Live Blog: Follow All of Hogs-Heels This Morning

By Mason Choate1 hour ago
John Ridgeway-Cowboys OTA
Football

Fight! Former Hogs' Lineman Getting Physical Early

By Andy Hodges16 hours ago
Freshman Vance Honeycutt will be a key piece in the North Carolina lineup during the Chapel Hill Super Regional.
Baseball

Can Tar Heels Out-Hit Hogs in Super Regional?

By Mason Choate20 hours ago
Arkansas and North Carolina will meet at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill this weekend.
Baseball

Ticket Controversy Spawns Conspiracies

By Kent SmithJun 10, 2022
North Carolina was crowned champions of the Chapel Hill Regional on Monday.
Baseball

Do Tar Heels have pitching to keep Hogs' bats quiet?

By Mason ChoateJun 9, 2022
Jalen Battles-Mississippi State
Baseball

By the Numbers: Arkansas Razorbacks

By Kent SmithJun 9, 2022
Treylon Burks-OTA
Football

Treylon Burks' Asthma 'One of Those Things': Titans' Coach

By Andy HodgesJun 8, 2022
Zack Morris-OSU NCAA 04
Baseball

X-Factors for Hogs in Chapel Hill Super Regional?

By Mason ChoateJun 8, 2022