Live Blog: Arkansas vs. North Carolina (Game 1)

CHAPEL HILL, NC — It is nearing 80 degrees with partly cloud skies at Boshamer Stadium and the Hogs and Tar Heels are getting set to begin the most important series of the season so far.

Arkansas will roll out senior RHP Connor Noland (6-5, 4.13 ERA, 99 K, 32 BB) and North Carolina will start RHP Max Carlson (4-2, 3.61 ERA, 84 K, 36 BB).

Below is the full starting lineup for Arkansas:

Top 1st: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

A pair of loud fly outs by Braydon Webb and Cayden Wallace along with a Brady Slavens groundout sat the Hogs down in order during the top of the first.

Bottom 1st: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

After Danny Serretti knocked a one-out double down the left field line to put runners on second and third, Noland walked Vance Honeycutt to load the bases with one out.

Noland sat Alberto Osuna down on strikes and took a line drive off the back of his thigh, picked it up and made the third out at first to end the inning.

Arkansas pitcher Connor Noland in the Razorbacks' 7-1 win over Grand Canyon in the first game of the NCAA Regional in Stillwater, Okla. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

Top 2nd: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

Michael Turner dropped a leadoff single into left field, but the next three Hogs were sat down in order to strand Turner.

Bottom 2nd: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

After two quick outs, North Carolina's Colby Wilkerson hit a two out single to left field. Wilkerson's hit was erased by an Angel Zarate heater was caught by Peyton Stovall to end the inning.

Top 3rd: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

Peyton Stovall led the inning off with a three-pitch strikeout and it was followed by a Zack Gregory fly out. Braydon Webb hit a two-out single to left, but he was stranded after Brady Slavens pop out to third.

Bottom 3rd: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

Similar to the bottom of the second, Noland got two quick outs, but UNC's Vance Honeycutt hit a two-out single to left. Noland bounced back with his third strikeout of the day to strand Honeycutt.

Arkansas pitcher Connor Noland gets things started in the Super Regional against North Carolina on Saturday morning. (Walt Beazley / USA TODAY Sports)

Top 4th: Arkansas 0, North Carolina 0

