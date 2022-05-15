Grant Harmon's Had to Grab Wild Rally Raccoon Friday Night

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We don't really know what happened to the raccoon, but we know about the guy that grabbed him.

Grant Harmon, born and raised in Fayetteville, let his country raising kick in Friday night when a raccoon that suddenly found himself surrounded by over 11,000 people, well, went into full panic mode.

He had seen the furry critter that tends to roam neighborhoods all over town. The stadiums are easy pickings for them.

Twitter

And the one that discovered himself around one of the sections down the third baseline ran around several areas and Harmon saw it. He was trying to get somebody else to pick him up.

Then the thing ran under him. For those that aren't aware raccoons can become pets but have a disturbing tendency to have a little mean streak in them.

The Rally Raccoon isn't a pet and probably isn't too interesting in being one. Harmon still had to grab it.

"I can’t not grab it when I was telling them to grab it," he said in the pressbox during the Razorbacks' game with Vanderbilt on Saturday night."If I was telling people to grab it, I had to be able to do it myself."

Grabbing was one thing. Getting bitten (that was captured on Twitter for the world to see) was something else.

"That's when he bit me," he said showing his hand.

Harmon said several times the bite wasn't that bad. The tetanus shot was followed by the first of what will be a couple of rabies shots.

"Man, that hurt way worse," Harmon said. "They had to put it right into my hand, like between my fingers, so that was not very pleasant."

He has numerous interviews over the next few days, including an appearance on the SEC Network’s “Rally Cap” show with Dari Nowkhah on Sunday night.

A grand-slam homer by Cayden Wallace in the fourth inning launched the Razorbacks back into the lead over Vanderbilt on Saturday night. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images)

Being a true fan, he was back for Saturday's game.

And hoping the Rally Raccoon becomes a thing. It didn't work Friday night, but Harmon probably won't be responsible for bringing one to future games.

He would just like the Hogs to get to Omaha.

The guess is he'll take the shots for that.

