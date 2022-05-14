Burks Lasts Just 20 Minutes at First Titans' Practice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Treylon Burks couldn't make it through his first NFL practice in Nashville on Friday.

The Warren native and former Arkansas Razorback "appeared ill-equipped to handle the workload," according to a report from All Titans on the first mini-camp for Tennessee.

Burks was visibly out of breath when he walked off with a trainer during the individual period, which happened in the first 20 minutes of the nearly 90-minute session.

Tennessee Titans first-round draft selection Treylon Burks at the team's first mini-camp Friday in Nashville. (Tennessee Titans)

After a brief stay inside the training facility, Burks returned to the field for a time but exited once again stayed inside the rest of the time.

One thing NFL teams expect is the best practice you've ever had in your life ... every single day and every rep. There aren't any days — or plays — off in practice.

"They think they were trying to get in shape, but that's just not the case," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said later. "It’s hard to think that they can recreate with a trainer how we do things."

The workout was held early in the afternoon under sunny skies with temperatures in the mid-80s.

Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel walking on the practice field Friday in Nashville. (Tennessee Titans)

That's cool compared to the searing conditions players will face during training camp in August and there were five wide receivers among the 37 participants (in addition to the rookies there were four players with minimal NFL experience), more than at any other position group.

Burks didn't get an inordinate amount of reps.

The Titans need Burks to be healthy and productive, according to All Titans. They acquired him with a pick obtained from Philadelphia (18th overall) in last month’s trade for A.J. Brown with the idea that he could fill the role that Brown played for the past three seasons.

That made his issues on Friday more noteworthy than they would have been for virtually any of the other participants.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis during the first mini camp of the year Friday in Nashville. (Tennessee Titans)

“He’s good,” quarterback Malik Willis said of Burks. “That’s my roommate too. So, I’m going to chop it up with him.”

Vrabel basically shrugged it off as something that could happen to anybody.

“They all have a long way to go,” Vrabel said. “We all have a long way to go."

