How Things Have Come Together at Right Time for Hogs

This One Another Notch in Dave Van Horn's Impressive Resume

Razorbacks advance to Omaha in what may one of best coaching jobs for trip to Omaha

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Maybe it was getting on the road for this Arkansas team.

Or it may have been just getting to the NCAA Tournament.

Whatever the reason, Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn has finally gotten things in place at the absolute right time.

"It never gets old," he said later. "It's hard. What never gets old is the satisfaction and smiles on the player's faces."

Hagen Smith-UNC Super 02

This is now the seventh trip to Omaha for Van Horn. Coming to the end of May nobody would say it was his best team.

After an inconsistent year where this team looked great followed by stretches of doing a remarkable imitation of falling apart.

The Hogs didn't fall apart and came together at the perfect time.

Now they are headed to Omaha for the College World Series.

And you couldn't have gotten many folks that thought that was possible a few weeks ago.

Arkansas' ups and downs this year don't looks bad now. Tennessee was considered the best team coming into the NCAA and Notre Dame took two of three in Knoxville.

It's hard to find a team in recent memory people hated as much as the Vols this year. They won't be in Omaha.

Maybe the biggest masterpiece throughout the Super Regional was how Van Horn managed the pitching staff and suddenly finds himself in pretty good shape heading to Omaha.

Cayden Wallace-UNC Super 02

He didn't use up the relievers and finally came away with two closers in Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart.

Smith only threw 50 pitches in two days and Tygart 14.

Whoever wins in Omaha has to have fresh pitchers for the first weekend.

The Hogs have that.

Thanks to things coming together and Van Horn's management.

HOGS FEED:

HOW THE HOGS MANAGED TO DOWN NORTH CAROLINA TO RETURN TO OMAHA

DAVE NOT HANDING OUT ANY CLUES ON SUNDAY STARTER

YOU CAN USUALLY TELL BY CONNOR NOLAND'S SMILE HOW THINGS ARE GOING

LIVE BLOG: HOGS OPEN WITH STRONG OUTING AGAINST NORTH CAROLINA IN SUPER REGIONAL

TAKING A CLOSE LOOK AT NORTH CAROLINA'S BATTERS

TAR HEELS FANS FURIOUS ABOUT TICKET SITUATION

