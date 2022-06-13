How Things Have Come Together at Right Time for Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Maybe it was getting on the road for this Arkansas team.

Or it may have been just getting to the NCAA Tournament.

Whatever the reason, Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn has finally gotten things in place at the absolute right time.

"It never gets old," he said later. "It's hard. What never gets old is the satisfaction and smiles on the player's faces."

Razorbacks pitcher Hagen Smith on the mound in the win over North Carolina on Sunday that advanced the Hogs to the College World Series. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

This is now the seventh trip to Omaha for Van Horn. Coming to the end of May nobody would say it was his best team.

After an inconsistent year where this team looked great followed by stretches of doing a remarkable imitation of falling apart.

The Hogs didn't fall apart and came together at the perfect time.

Now they are headed to Omaha for the College World Series.

And you couldn't have gotten many folks that thought that was possible a few weeks ago.

Arkansas' ups and downs this year don't looks bad now. Tennessee was considered the best team coming into the NCAA and Notre Dame took two of three in Knoxville.

It's hard to find a team in recent memory people hated as much as the Vols this year. They won't be in Omaha.

Maybe the biggest masterpiece throughout the Super Regional was how Van Horn managed the pitching staff and suddenly finds himself in pretty good shape heading to Omaha.

Arkansas third baseman connects on a pith in the Razorbacks' Super Regional game against North Carolina on Sunday in Chapel Hill, N.C. (Walt Beazley / Arkansas Communications)

He didn't use up the relievers and finally came away with two closers in Hagen Smith and Brady Tygart.

Smith only threw 50 pitches in two days and Tygart 14.

Whoever wins in Omaha has to have fresh pitchers for the first weekend.

The Hogs have that.

Thanks to things coming together and Van Horn's management.

