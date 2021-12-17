Baseball to Play at Royals' Stadium in March

Skip to main content
    Hogs Will Play in Royals' Stadium in March

    Dave Van Horn's team schedules midweek games against Omaha and play at Kauffman Stadium for first time
    Arkansas has added a pair of midweek games against Omaha, including one at the home of the Kansas City Royals, to its 2022 schedule.

    The Razorbacks will host the Mavericks at 3 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, inside Baum-Walker Stadium, before meeting again on Wednesday, March 23, in Kansas City, Mo., at Kauffman Stadium.

    More details, including game time and ticket information, about the contest at Kauffman Stadium will be announced at a later date.

    The two-game series between Arkansas and Omaha will mark the first time the programs have met on the diamond since 1965. The Razorbacks will play at Kauffman Stadium for just the second time in history, previously defeating Kansas State, 6-5, in 2017 at The K.

    Arkansas, the defending SEC champion, now has 56 regular-season games on its 2022 slate. The Hogs open their 100th season of baseball against Illinois State on Feb. 18-20 at Baum-Walker Stadium.

    Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.

