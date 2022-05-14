Live Blog: Hogs Dispatch Vandy in Resumed Game

Skip to main content

Live Blog: Razorbacks Don't Waste Time Downing Vanderbilt

The Hogs and Commodores rush through final part of second game of series in less than an hour.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas can't afford to lose the second game of the final home series against Vanderbilt.

After a rain-delay Saturday night, the game resumed Sunday morning with a seven-inning third game set to start around 2 p.m. but more rain and bad weather is predicted starting about 1 p.m. so everything is rushed.

Including the Hogs, apparently off to a fast start.

Follow all the action on allHOGS with Andy Hodges' live blog, update every inning and whenever something interesting happens.

Bottom Sixth Inning: Hogs 9, Vandy 6

Team

Arkansas starts fast in the resumed game, as Vandy pitcher Patrick Reilly hit Zach Gregory to start the resumed game, then walked a batter to get replaced by Brett Hansen. The Hogs managed to push across a run and appear seriously more interested in this game than the Commodores.

Seventh Inning: Hogs 11, Vandy 6

JWB_9207

Vanderbilt gets a one-out single but can't push anything across.

In the bottom of the inning, the Hogs got a leadoff batter hit with a pitch and Braydon Webb and two batters later Jalen Battles drilled a homer into the Hawg Pen in left field.

Eighth Inning: Hogs 11, Vandy 6

_MM_0884

Vanderbilt gets a single but can't do anything with it while the Hogs go down quickly in order.

Final Score: Hogs 11, Vandy 6

Zack Gregory-Vandy 02

Vanderbilt was unable to do anything in the top of the ninth and the series is now tied at a game apiece with the third — and deciding — game set to start at 12:40 this afternoon, an hour and 20 minutes ahead of the originally-scheduled time and everyone is hoping the weather holds off long enough to play the final home SEC series of the regular season.

