Live Blog: Hogs Dispatch Vandy in Resumed Game

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas can't afford to lose the second game of the final home series against Vanderbilt.

After a rain-delay Saturday night, the game resumed Sunday morning with a seven-inning third game set to start around 2 p.m. but more rain and bad weather is predicted starting about 1 p.m. so everything is rushed.

Including the Hogs, apparently off to a fast start.

Follow all the action on allHOGS with Andy Hodges' live blog, update every inning and whenever something interesting happens.

Bottom Sixth Inning: Hogs 9, Vandy 6 Arkansas and Vanderbilt have resumed Saturday night's rain-delayed game Sunday afternoon. (Arkansas Communications) Arkansas starts fast in the resumed game, as Vandy pitcher Patrick Reilly hit Zach Gregory to start the resumed game, then walked a batter to get replaced by Brett Hansen. The Hogs managed to push across a run and appear seriously more interested in this game than the Commodores.

Seventh Inning: Hogs 11, Vandy 6 Vanderbilt gets a one-out single but can't push anything across. In the bottom of the inning, the Hogs got a leadoff batter hit with a pitch and Braydon Webb and two batters later Jalen Battles drilled a homer into the Hawg Pen in left field.

Eighth Inning: Hogs 11, Vandy 6 Vanderbilt gets a single but can't do anything with it while the Hogs go down quickly in order.

Final Score: Hogs 11, Vandy 6 Arkansas' Zack Gregory slides across home plate for the first run after resuming the second game of a three-game series against Vanderbilt on Sunday morning. (Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images) Vanderbilt was unable to do anything in the top of the ninth and the series is now tied at a game apiece with the third — and deciding — game set to start at 12:40 this afternoon, an hour and 20 minutes ahead of the originally-scheduled time and everyone is hoping the weather holds off long enough to play the final home SEC series of the regular season.

HOGS FEED

TREYLON BURKS ONLY MAKES IT 20 MINUTES IN FIRST TITANS' PRACTICE

HOGS CAN'T DWELL ON FRIDAY NIGHT LOSS TO COMMODORES

HOW IT HAPPENED: LIVE BLOG OF HOGS' LOSS TO VANDERBILT

ERIC MUSSELMAN LANDS ANOTHER BIG-TIME TRANSFER

SOFTBALL SETS RECORD AT SEC TOURNAMENT

SARKISIAN, PITTMAN FACE UNFAIR EXPECTATIONS

• Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.