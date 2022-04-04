Where Hogs Landed in Monday's Baseball Poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Where Arkansas stands in subjective baseball polls starting April won't mean much in a couple of months, but it is fun.

Razorback fans will continue to rest easy holding at No. 2 in Monday's rankings in the coaches poll.

Seven SEC teams are ranked this week, which is tied with the ACC for the most in the poll. Following Tennessee and Arkansas are Ole Miss (8), Georgia (10), Vanderbilt (12), LSU (16) and Florida (22).

Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play three games at Florida beginning Thursday. The Gators were swept at Georgia last week.

On Tuesday night, the Hogs will host Central Arkansas for a single game beginning at 6 p.m. on SEC Network+ and Fubo.tv.

Arkansas has been ranked in 68 consecutive coaches polls dating to 2017. The Razorbacks have been in the top 10 of 23 consecutive polls.

Michael Morrison / allHOGS Images

USA TODAY Baseball Coaches Poll

1. Tennessee (27-1)

2. Arkansas (21-5)

3. Virginia (25-3)

4. Texas Tech (24-6)

5. Oregon State (20-7)

6. Texas (21-9)

7. Oklahoma Stae (20-8)

8. Ole Miss (19-8)

9. Arizona (21-7)

10. Georgia (22-6)

11. Miami (21-6)

12. Vanderbilt (20-7)

13. Notre Dame (16-5)

14. Louisville (21-7)

15. Texas State (23-6)

16. LSU (19-9)

17. UCLA (19-8)

18. Gonzaga (18-7)

19. Florida State (16-11)

20. North Carolina (20-8)

21. TCU (19-9)

22. Florida (18-10)

23. Maryland (22-6)

24. Southern Miss (19-8)

25. North Carolina State (18-9)

