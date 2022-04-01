Another Player Leaves Musselman's Razorbacks

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After getting six minutes of playing time a game for two seasons, KK Robinson apparently wants to go somewhere he can play.

He is the second player this week to hit the portal. Chance Moore made his announcement Tuesday.

The sophomore from Bryant had two starts this year and appeared in 19 games, averaging 1.5 points per game.

Robinson entered the transfer portal Friday, according to an announcement on the twitter thing:

Freshman (2020-21):

• Named the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll.

• Only played in the first 11 games before having season-ending foot surgery to repair a fracture on his right foot on Jan. 10, 2021

• Scored 15 in collegiate debut (5-8 FG • 3-5 3PT) with three assists, three rebounds and a steal.

• Had four assists and five points with zero turnovers in a season-high 21 minutes played versus Lipscomb.

High School:

• Was rated the 36th-best incoming freshman in the nation and the 7th-best combo guard by 247Sports.com

• Was rated the 59th-best incoming freshman in the nation and the 10th-best point guard by 247Sports.com composite

• Was rated the 79th-best incoming freshman in the nation and the 18th-best point guard by ESPN.com

• Was rated the 62nd-best incoming freshman in the nation and the 14th-best point guard by Rivals.com

• 2020 MaxPreps Virginia All-State first team

• 2-time Arkansas 7A All-State selection

• Oak Hill was ranked 7th in the nation in the ESPN final poll

Averaged 10.7 points, 7.5 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 3.7 steals per game … Helped lead his team to a 37-3 record and a final ranking of #7 in the ESPN poll … Averaged 18 points, 4.5 rebounds, three assists and three steals as a junior at Bryant High School while leading the Hornets to the Class 6A state championship game. He was tabbed honorable mention All-State on the Arkansas Sports Media Super Team … Robinson was named to the 2018 and 2019 Arkansas 7A All-State team as well as the 3A All-State team in 2017 when playing for Episcopal Collegiate HS.

Personal:

Born Aug. 7, 2001, in Little Rock … Son of Kelvin and Rheagan Robinson … Has four brothers: Kelvin, Khasen, Kellen and Kollin … Major is recreation and sport management.

