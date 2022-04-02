Former Hogs Assistant Reportedly Getting Head Coaching Spot

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Eric Musselman assistant David Patrick may be getting to run his own program.

A report by Josh Callaway at AllSooners.com first brought this to our attention Saturday morning. Jeff Goodman at Stadium had the item on social media Saturday morning from New Orleans where the Final Four is to be played today.

Patrick had spent the last 11 months as the associate head coach for Porter Moser at Oklahoma, but now may get his own program to run.

He previously was with the Hogs as associate head coach under Eric Musselman and helped get them to their first of back-to- back Elite Eight appearances in the 2020-21 season.

This will be his second crack at a head coaching gig. After being an assistant with LSU from 2012-2016 and with TCU from 2016-2018, Patrick took over at UC Riverside prior to the 2018-2019 season.

In his second season with the Highlanders, Patrick led the program to 17 wins on the year — the most in UC Riverside’s history at the Division 1 level.

Nearly everybody connected with college basketball is in New Orleans this weekend, which is a return to pre-pandemic days.

Hogs coach Eric Musselman is down there.

