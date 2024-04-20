Arkansas Adds Experienced Linebacker Out Of Portal
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Former Jacksonville State linebacker Larry Worth has announced his transfer to the Razorbacks Saturday afternoon.
The 6-foot-4, 220 pound linebacker was essentially an unknown commodity out of high school as he wasn’t ranked by a single major recruiting service during the 2022 cycle.
As a sophomore, Worth played extremely well in his first season as a starter. He recorded 63 tackles, 28 solo, six for loss, four sacks, an interception, two pass breakups, three quarterback hurries for a Jacksonville State team that went 9-4. It was the Gamecocks’ first of two seasons in transition from FCS to the FBS level.
The Razorbacks lost its top three players at the position following the 2023 season. Brad Spence returns for his sophomore year. He finished last season with 16 tackles including a pick six in his first game, Arkansas’ season opener against Western Carolina.
Williams brought in former 5-star Xavian Sorey from Georgia during the December transfer portal window. From an upside standpoint, Sorey has all the measurements to compete in the SEC. The addition of Worth gives Arkansas added experience which is something this team is light on.
Arkansas hosted Charlotte transfer Nahkai Hill-Green for a visit this past Thursday, April 19. The former Michigan Wolverines starter left Fayetteville uncommitted but does consider Arkansas a leader for his services, per multiple reports.
ARKANSAS LINEBACKER SCHOLARSHIP COUNT
Larry Worth, Senior
Xavian Sorey, redshirt Junior
Kaden Henley, redshirt sophomore
Alex Sanford, sophomore
Brad Spence, sophomore
Carson Dean, redshirt freshman
JuJu Pope, freshman
Justin Logan, freshman
Bradley Shaw, freshman
Wyatt Simmons, freshman
