Hogs Will Never Be Called Out for Not Displaying Trophies

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the 2021 season progressed, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman made an off-handed comment that appears to be a much more important ah-ha moment than originally thought.

Pittmann noted that while he didn't necessarily fully understand it at first, he acknowledged his players passion and desire to claim at least one of the series of trophies Arkansas could win throughout the season.

It became a point of emphasis that he wanted for his players, so when the first trophy, the Southwest Classic trophy from a win over Texas A&M, made its way to the football facilities in Fayetteville, Pittman made sure it was treated as the big deal that it was to his players.

Trophy game after trophy game came and went with the Hogs collecting more hardware as the photos celebrating the accomplishments became more over the top.

The high point came when Pittman ordered that one last team picture be taken with all the players dressed sharply in suits with the trophies laid out in front of them with a spot for the Outback Bowl trophy left open so it could be added later.

Being able to know and read kids and understand what matters to them has always been a hallmark of someone who is going to be successful leading young men and women.

And now, four months after the last of those trophies were added and have gone on tour as if they were Northwest Arkansas's newest incarnation of The Beatles, the value of making such a big deal across social media and around the state of those trophies is being brought into full focus by a highly touted recruit out of DeSoto, Texas.

Over the past week, Johntay Cook II made stops at the University of Texas and Texas A&M.

The Texas Longhorns have been a bit of a trainwreck throughout Cook's football conscious life, piling up losing seasons and fired coaches during any time that would register in the five-star receiver's memory.

So, when Cook visited Texas and was escorted into a room filled with Big XII trophies that were meant to impress him, the young man couldn't help but read the fine print as he looked for signs of success he hadn't seen on his TV from home.

His closer inspection confirmed what he suspected. There were not football trophies. Most of what he was seeing belonged to the swim team.

The social media post that blew up following that visit was met with great celebration from Texas A&M fans.

Aggie supporters already felt a solid upper hand over the Longhorns by way of being viewed as a legitimate national title contender backed further by bottomless pockets on the NIL front.

Confidence at A&M as far as good feelings regarding the perception of the football team is at an all-time high. But, once again Cook delivered a dose of reality.

The Aggies have done a lot to improve their standing in college football since arriving in the SEC, but winning trophies hasn't been one.

At least as far as what Cook saw.

As Arkansas fans know, A&M did win way more Southwest Classic trophies than should have happened.

Most college football fans know after the Aggies for slighted for a spot in the college football playoffs two years ago that they destroyed North Carolina in the Orange Bowl.

But, based on Cook's social media post, the A&M athletic department didn't have the understanding that Pittman has now gained of the importance of showcasing and embracing your team's success.

Arkansas recruits aren't walking around the halls looking for trophies that provide a hint the program is on the way up.

Those trophies are not only easy to find, but if a recruit wanted to borrow Pittman's throne and crown to take a photo with all four trophies from this past year, the old line coach who got the job because his ability to connect with his players made them demand he get the job would probably throw in a scepter to complete the look.

Pittman is old school. If you need someone to maximize your impressions on Twitter or Instagram, he's not your guy.

But make not mistake about it. It's only the media part Pittman doesn't get. His old school approach has the social part down just fine.

If you need someone whose ability to listen to his players keeps his program from ending up on Twitter or Instagram as the brunt of a negative impression, there may be no one more deserving of a trophy than Pittman.

