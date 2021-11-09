Not Just About the Bucks for Sam Pittman

Skip to main content
    November 9, 2021
    Arkansas' Sam Pittman Isn't Coaching for the Money

    Razorbacks coach wasn't real clear on contract details and wanted the job more than the details
    Author:

    In today's world of highly-paid coaches that own luxury automobile dealerships, Arkansas' Sam Pittman is a little different.

    He got a $250 million raise Saturday and wasn't really clear on exactly how all that worked.

    "In my contract it was if you wanna earn a raise or whatever it had a clause in there at six, seven or eight," he said. "We hit one of 'em."

    While some will question that, no, he's probably being completely accurate. It's a good bet the folks who did the microphone checks before Saturday night's press conference know the details.

    His agent Judy Henry and wife Jamie probably handled all that.

    Sam Pittman

    Arkansas coach Sam Pittman after 31-28 win over Mississippi State.

    Pittman WANTED the job. Out of all the splashy names thrown out back in December 2019 he was the only one who wasn't doing it for the money.

    Athletics director Hunter Yurachek did the negotiating for Arkansas and Pittman apparently wasn't taking a hard-line position.

    “They had a contract and I had a signature,” Pittman said at his Monday press conference. “There was no idea about it. Hunter had a laptop, he opened it up. He started reading, and I started signing. It was a pretty simple deal."

    His raise will go to $500,000 with another win and $750,000 for two more. None of those numbers accumulate.

    Apparently, nobody has asked what happens if he wins three more games during the regular season.

    He will get a bowl game bonus. Pittman will get a bowl game bonus at least $100,000 that would increase to $150,000 if the bowl is part of the SEC’s Group of Six including Outback, Taxslayer, Music City, Texas, Las Vegas, Belk or Liberty.

