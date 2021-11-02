Razorbacks' Start Big Key Against Bulldogs

Remember the fast start Arkansas had against Arkansas-Pine Bluff? A 45-0 lead at halftime in Little Rock?

Yeah, they need that again. Sam Pittman can't afford to be playing down against Mississippi State and the high tempo air raid system led by Mike Leach.

The Razorbacks (5-3, 2-3 SEC) come in well-rested and ready for the stretch to close out the 2021 season. That begin Saturday with a matchup against the Bulldogs (5-3, 3-2 SEC), who are riding high off their win over then-No. 11 Kentucky.

It's simple really when you put it into perspective: the Hogs must start fast and finish strong. That fast 4-0 start to the season? That type of fast and even stronger closing argument.

"I mean, it’s big," Pittman said Monday. "It would be big any time, but you don’t want to go 4-0 and ranked eighth in OVERSET FOLLOWS: the country and then let it all slide away from you.”



Injuries have hampered progression from multiple sides of the football in Fayetteville. Losing safety Jalen Catalon was the deepest cut, but not the last. Arkansas also is without defensive linemen Markell Utsey and John Ridgeway, offensive tackle Dalton Wagner and several others.

The SEC doesn't care about that. Neither will Will Rogers, the MSU QB who has consistently flourished in Year 2 under Leach. Last week alone, Rogers threw for 344 yards and a completed a career-high 92.3 percent of his throws on the way to a 31-17 win.

"We'll certainly mix it up," Pittman said on how to prepare for Rogers. "We have good film on Kentucky because they tried to do a lot of good things and similar things to what we did a year ago."

Finishing games will be the important key. So will be picking up one more win. The next victory, the sixth of the season, will make the Hogs bowl eligible for the first time since 2016.

There's also still more on the line than expected. Should the Hogs win at No. 13 Texas A&M lose, they would move into a tie for third place in the division. Should Auburn lose, they'd remain in fourth place.

Mississippi State also will be fighting to leave the cellar. A win here puts them in a three-way tie for second place should the Aggies get the victory at home. Both of A&M's loses have come to the Hogs and Bulldogs.

Players are expecting a loud stadium when kickoff begins at 3 p.m. Saturday, knowing all that remains at stake.

“We’ve got a great atmosphere here for us to go on that run and get bowl eligible,” quarterback KJ Jefferson said. “It means a lot, because since I’ve been here I’ve never been to a bowl and got the chance to experience what going to a bowl is like."

Jefferson is the key to winning out for Arkansas. Already the bright spot in some of the darkest games, his performances against both Ole Miss and Auburn are worth mentioning among fans and peers.

On the road against the Rebels, he tallied six total touchdowns and was a two-point conversion away from getting yet another top 10 win. At home against the Tigers, Jefferson tallied 294 yards of offense and a pair of touchdowns.

The old saying truly does go offense wins games, but defense wins championships it seems.

After Mississippi State comes a road trip to a confusing LSU roster (4-4, 2-3 SEC) before taking on Alabama. The last time these two met at Reynolds Razorback Stadium, the Crimson Tide tallied over 430 yards of offense on the way 52-3 win.

The Hogs will close out the season at home against Missouri.

Consider 2021 a winning season already should Arkansas win one more game. Pittman, however, wants more.

He should. Arkansas has taken the new heights under his direction in the second year of the regime. Settling for second to none used to fly under past names.

That's no longer the case with Pittman. He wants a fight to finish.

And the Hogs? They're getting one.

“We’re back healthy and things of that nature," Pittman said. "But also, the teams that you play are pretty good, and we know that. It’s a big challenge, but we’re looking forward to it. Two of the four are at home, and it’ll be good to get back in the stadium.”

