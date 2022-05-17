Did Treylon Burks Bounce Back in Second Titans' Minicamp?

Skip to main content

Treylon Burks Completes Second Rookie Minicamp Just Fine

After a shortened first day, the Tennessee Titans got to see their top pick for an entire practice

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was good to see Treylon Burks is apparently fine.

By all reports, he made it through the second Tennessee Titans minicamp Saturday just fine and dandy over the 90-minute workout.

Per the team's website:

Treylon Burks, the team's first-round pick, went through practice without any issues on Saturday. In the process, he perhaps also made some folks look a little silly for overreacting to his early departure on Friday. After some running before practice, Burks went through all the periods on Day 2 of rookie minicamp. He displayed good footwork in individual drills early. Later, he made a nice catch with his hands running across the middle of the field early before catching a bullet in the middle of the field. Burks had a bad drop, though, on a nice ball thrown by quarterback Malik Willis. But his breathing difficulties from Day 1 weren't an issue.

This was the second rookie minicamp ... and the last one.

As is often the case, many injuries in camps and OTA workouts are as mysterious to many as any college. In the season is when we hear in detail about everything from a hangnail to something requiring amputation.

The former Arkansas Razorback player, selected with the 18th pick in April's NFL Draft, put a lot of folks at ease.

But there will be more camps ahead of training camp opening in just over two months.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

HOGS FEED

HOW GEORGIA CONNECTIONS HELPED HOGS LAND TRANSFER WIDE RECEIVER

NCAA HAS TO REACT TO PREVENT CANCELLATIONS LIKE AGGIES JUST DID

ONE-HANDED GRAB OF RACCOON MAKES HOG FAN NATIONAL CELEBRITY

SARKISIAN, PITTMAN FACE UNFAIR EXPECTATIONS

DEIFEL HAS ACCOMPLISHED FOUR THINGS AT ARKANSAS NO OTHER COACH HAS

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

Tags
terms:
Treylon BurksArkansas RazorbacksWPS
2022 NFL Draft Tracker

Treylon Burks-Minicamp 02
Football

Did Treylon Burks Bounce Back in Second Titans' Minicamp?

By Andy Hodges5 minutes ago
Matt Landers-Georgia
Football

Georgia Connection Big Key to Hogs Landing Wide Receiver

By Andy Hodges5 hours ago
Texas A&M pitcher on the road in Tuscaloosa against the Alabama Crimson Tide.
Baseball

NCAA Must Address Texas A&M's Actions

By Kent Smith7 hours ago
Celebration-SEC Title
Softball

Razorbacks Get Highest Seed Ever for NCAA Tournament

By allHOGS Staff20 hours ago
Brady Slavens-Vandy 03
Baseball

Dave Van Horn Not Fan of Short Games: 'I Don't Like 'Em'

By Andy Hodges21 hours ago
Brady Slavens-Vandy 03
Baseball

Live Blog: Hogs Can't Produce Run Against Vanderbilt

By Andy HodgesMay 15, 2022
Arkansas softball coach Courtney Deifel heads over for her postgame interview with ESPN following the Razorbacks' 4-0 shutout of Missouri in the SEC Tournament championship game. Deifel is the first coach in Arkansas history to have an overall winning record at 225-125.
Softball

Deifel Does the Impossible

By Kent SmithMay 15, 2022
Grant Harmon-Raccoon
Baseball

Grant Harmon's Had to Grab Wild Rally Raccoon Friday Night

By Andy HodgesMay 15, 2022