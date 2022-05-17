Did Treylon Burks Bounce Back in Second Titans' Minicamp?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It was good to see Treylon Burks is apparently fine.

By all reports, he made it through the second Tennessee Titans minicamp Saturday just fine and dandy over the 90-minute workout.

Per the team's website:

Treylon Burks, the team's first-round pick, went through practice without any issues on Saturday. In the process, he perhaps also made some folks look a little silly for overreacting to his early departure on Friday. After some running before practice, Burks went through all the periods on Day 2 of rookie minicamp. He displayed good footwork in individual drills early. Later, he made a nice catch with his hands running across the middle of the field early before catching a bullet in the middle of the field. Burks had a bad drop, though, on a nice ball thrown by quarterback Malik Willis. But his breathing difficulties from Day 1 weren't an issue.

This was the second rookie minicamp ... and the last one.

As is often the case, many injuries in camps and OTA workouts are as mysterious to many as any college. In the season is when we hear in detail about everything from a hangnail to something requiring amputation.

The former Arkansas Razorback player, selected with the 18th pick in April's NFL Draft, put a lot of folks at ease.

But there will be more camps ahead of training camp opening in just over two months.

