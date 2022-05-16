Georgia Connection Big Key to Hogs Landing Wide Receiver

Skip to main content

'Familiar Faces' Helps Razorbacks Land Well-Traveled WR

Matt Landers picked Hogs for latest transfer destination because he knew many on staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — After a visit last week, Matt Landers' decision Sunday he was transferring to Arkansas wasn't especially surprising.

Multiple reports had quoted the wide receiver's choice being about seeing familiar faces from his first three years at Georgia.

Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman, special teams coach Scott Fountain and others were in Athens when he was recruited to play for the Bulldogs.

Prior to Toledo, Landers played in 25 games for Georgia. He caught two passes for 27 yards against the Hogs in the season opener in 2020.

Matt Landers-Georgia

Landers, 6-5, 200, had a very good second half of season at Toledo in 2021 catching 20 passes for 514 yards and five touchdowns.

The Hogs also added Oklahoma's leading transfer in Jadon Haselwood but they are primarily stocked with a host of inexperience at wide receiver trying to fill a big hole left with Treylon Burks going to the Tennessee Titans in the NFL Draft.

Matt Landers-Georgia

Projected 2022 Wide Receiver Lineup

4-star Jaquayln Crawford (5-10, 181, R-Sr.)

4-star Warren Thompson (6-3, 193, R-Sr.)

5-star Jadon Haselwood (6-3, 211, R-Jr.)

NR Harper Cole (5-9, 176, R-So.)

4-star Ketron Jackson (6-2, 209, So.)

3-star Matt Landers (6-5, 200, R-Sr.

3-star Bryce Stephens (6-0, 173, R-Fr.)

3-star Jaedon Wilson (6-3, 180, R-Fr.)

3-star Quincey McAdoo (6-2, 182, Fr.)

4-star Isaiah Sategna (5-11, 170, Fr.) - enrolls in May

4-star Samuel Mbake (6-3, 195, Fr.) - enrolls in May

