Game Log: Razorbacks 45, Golden Lions 3

The Razorbacks looked to better their miserable October against an in-state foe for the first time since 1944 on Saturday

October had not been good to the Arkansas football program. After the Razorbacks started the season 4-0 and earned a top-10 ranking, Arkansas has dropped three straight. Such is life in the SEC when each week on the schedule could be a ranked in-conference opponent.

Week 8 is not a "bye" week, per se, but with Arkansas-Pine Bluff coming to Little Rock, there is certainly an opportunity for the Razorbacks to get things back on track.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff is struggling right now, having lost five straight after beating the Lane College Dragons (who?) to start the season.

It's the first time Arkansas has played an in-state opponent since 1944, and the Golden Lions really don't stand a chance here, but of course, especially in 2021, we've seen crazy things happen on the football field.

Follow all the in-game action right here on the AllHogs.com live game blog as we keep you up to date, up to the minute, with Razorbacks vs. Golden Lions from War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas:

FIRST QUARTER:

Arkansas wins the toss and elects to receive and will start its first drive from the 35 yard line.

TOUCHDOWN RAZORBACKS! KJ Jefferson passes complete to Blake Kern for 18 yards for a touchdown! It was a five play, 65-yard drive, taking 1:09 off the clock. Arkansas 7, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 0 - 13:51 left in the first quarter.

Ark-PB starts its first drive of the game from the 25 and goes three-and-out, gaining just five yards. The Golden Lions punt back to the Razorbacks, who will start their second drive of the game.

K.J. Jefferson is 1-of-2 for 18 yards and one touchdown, Trelon Smith has run the ball twice for 14 yards, and Blake Kern has one catch, the touchdown for 18 yards.

TOUCHDOWN RAZORBACKS! The Razorbacks start from the 49 of Ark-PB, and Burks runs it 49 yards for the touchdown. One play, 49 yards, Arkansas leads 14-0 with 12:16 left in the first quarter.

Ark-PB starts their second drive of the game from their own 25, and drives the field but can come away with no points after a missed 37-yard field goal. Arkansas takes over from their own 20.

The Jefferson-to-Burks train keeps chugging along with a 20-yard pass to the Hogs' 40 for a first down.

After a punt and keeping the Golden Lions to another three-and-out, Arkansas takes back over from their own 27.

The Razorbacks are driving, now at the Ark-PB 13.

FIELD GOAL RAZORBACKS! C. Little 31 yard field goal attempt is good! 12 plays, 71 yards, 3:21 off the clock. It's 17-0 Arkansas with 1:14 left in the first quarter.

Ark-PB takes over from their own 25 after the kickoff.

Big run play as Ark-PB's K. Crossley rushed to the ARK 46 for 28 yards.

That's the end of the first quarter with Ark-PB driving at the Ark 49. It's 17-0 Arkansas.

Ark Passing: Jefferson 6/10, 82 yards, 1 touchdown.

Ark-PB Passing: Perry 3/7, 50 yards.

Ark Rushing: Burks 1/49, 1 touchdown

Ark-PB Rushing: Crossley 3/24

Ark Receiving: Burks 2/32

Ark-PB Receiving: Dawkins 2/49

Ark Total Yards 194: 82 passing, 112 rushing

Ark-PB Total Yards: 96, 50 passing, 46 rushing

SECOND QUARTER

Ark-PB continues their drive with a fourth-down punt to the Ark nine yard line where the Razorbacks will take over.

FUMBLE RAZORBACKS: K.J. Jefferson FUMBLES forced by Z.Farmer. Fumble RECOVERED by ARK-PB at ARK 7.

INTERCEPTION RAZORBACKS! S. Perry pass INTERCEPTED at ARK End Zone. Intercepted by M.Slusher to the Ark four yard line.

Big Play Razorbacks: D. Johnson rushed to ARK 39 for 35 yards.

Arkansas is driving inside the Ark-PB red zone now.

TOUCHDOWN RAZORBACKS! K. Jefferson pass complete to T. Burks for 18 yards, capping off a seven play, 96 yard drive following the interception, taking 1:44 off the clock. With 8:51 left in the half, it's 24-0 Arkansas.

Ark-PB takes over from their own 25 after the Ark kickoff.

TOUCHDOWN RAZORBACKS! J. Sanchez punts 47 yards to ARK 20, N. Parodi returned the punt 80 yards! It's 31-0 Arkansas with 4:55 left in the half.

That's the first punt return for a touchdown for the Razorbacks since 2011.

Ark-PB takes over from their own 25 after the Ark kickoff.

The Golden Lions can do nothing with the ball once again and are forced to punt. J. Sanchez punts 40 yards to ARK 27. Fair catch by N.Parodi. The ball is moved to the 32 after an Ark-PB penalty.

With 3:46 left in the first half, it's 31-0 Razorbacks.

TOUCHDOWN RAZORBACKS! K. Jefferson pass complete to K. Jackson at Ark-PB 29, Jackson runs 29 yards for the touchdown! Three plays, 68 yards, 0:47 off the clock. It's 38-0 Razorbacks with 2:59 left on the clock.

Ark-PB goes three-and-out again and must punt to the Ark 37, Parodi returns to the 45.

TOUCHDOWN RAZORBACKS! K. Jefferson passes complete to T. Burks for 39 yards for the touchdown! Four plays, 45 yards, 0:46 off the clock. It's 45-0 Razorbacks with 1:00 left in the half.

Ark-PB takes over from their own 25 after the Ark kickoff.

Ark-PB runs the clock out to end the half.

HALFTIME STATS

Ark Passing: Jefferson 10/17, 194 yards, 4 touchdowns

Ark Rushing: Johnson 4/81

Ark Receiving: Burks 4/89, 2 touchdowns

Ark-PB Passing: Perry 4/11, 63 yards, 1 interception; Vaughn 1/3, 5 yards

Ark-PB Rushing: Perry 6/25; Crossley 8/22

Ark-PB Receiving: Dawkins 2/49

THIRD QUARTER

Ark-PB starts the half with the ball with Perry back in at quarterback.

The Golden Lions can move no further than the 31 and punt to Ark 31.

FUMBLE RAZORBACKS! G. Morgan rushed to ARK 47 for -1 yards, FUMBLES forced by A.Smith, RECOVERED by Ark-PB J. Thigpen at ARK 47.

INTERCEPTION RAZORBACKS! S. Perry pass INTERCEPTED at ARK 10 by M.Chavis at ARK 13 as the Hogs get the ball right back!

With 7:14 left in the third quarter, the Razorbacks are dominating total yards, 485-138.

Hogs' quarterback Jefferson appears to be done for the day as Hornsby is in for the Razorbacks.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS RAZORBACKS: Hornsby's pass is incomplete to Sanders on fourth and three. The Golden Lions have the ball at their own 27. It's 45-0 Razorbacks with 5:06 left in the third quarter.

Ark-PB has driven into Ark territory to the 39 yard line.

An Arkansas defensive pass interference call extends the Golden Lions' drive on an incomplete pass on fourth and three at the Ark 33.

TURNOVER ON DOWNS GOLDEN LIONS: Ark-PB turn the ball over on downs on a fourth and 27.

At the end of the third quarter, it's 45-0 Razorbacks.

Ark Passing: Jefferson 10/17, 194 yards, four touchdowns; Hornsby 1/4, 19 yards

Ark Rushing: Johnson 6/91

Ark Receiving: Burks 4/89, two touchdowns

Ark-PB Passing: Perry 5/14, 69, one interception; Vaughn 1/4, five yards, one interception

Ark-PB Rushing: Crossley 12/40

Ark-PB Receiving: Dawkins 2/49

FOURTH QUARTER

Ark-PB begins the fourth quarter with the ball after the Ark punt.

The Golden Lions are in Ark territory after consecutive plays of 32 and 15 yards. It's first and ten from the Ark 20.

FIELD GOAL GOLDEN LIONS! The 32-yard field goal is good by Piwniczka! That was a nine play, 61 yard drive by the Golden Lions, taking 5:19 off the clock. With 6:34 left in the game, it's 45-3 Razorbacks. There will be no shutout for the Hogs' defense today.

After the kick, it's first down Hogs at the Ark 33.

Following the Lions' score, the Razorbacks go five-and-out and punt the ball to the Ark-PB 30.

The teams trade punts as Ark-PB can do nothing on offense again and punt to the Ark 19.

Ark runs the ball to run the clock out and end this one.

END OF GAME

FINAL STATS:

Ark Passing: Jefferson 10/17, 194 yards, four touchdowns; Hornsby 1/5, 19 yards

Ark Rushing: Johnson 6/91

Ark Receiving: Burks 4/89, two touchdowns

Ark-PB Passing: Perry 7/17, 107, one interception; Vaughn 1/4, five yards, one interception

Ark-PB Rushing: Crossley 13/39

Ark-PB Receiving: Dawkins 2/49

Total Yards: Razorbacks 504, Golden Lions 223