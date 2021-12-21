Skip to main content
    •
    December 21, 2021
    Publish date:

    Hog Killer Goes Duck Hunting

    Former Auburn QB Bo Nix leaves the plains of Alabama for the West Coast
    Author:

    The Razorbacks officially have one less quarterback to worry about. 

    Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, who gave the Hogs fits in Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin's first season, announced late Sunday that he will head to Oregon.

    There he will play for former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning. 

    Nix was 21-of-26 against Arkansas for 292 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-23 victory.

    Recommended Articles

    He nearly duplicated the effort the following week against Ole Miss, leading the Tigers to yet another upset with 276 yards and a touchdown while going 22-of-30 in the air.

    Nix's biggest game was his last in an Auburn uniform as he had a career day going 27-of-41 for 377 yards and two touchdowns.

    Unfortunately for Nix, he broke his ankle in the second half, yet continued to play the final three series of the game.

    Bo Nix
    Football

    Hog Killer Goes Duck Hunting

    11 seconds ago
    Grant Morgan
    Football

    Morgan's Chances of Winning "Collegiate Man of the Year" Just Decreased

    3 hours ago
    082521-Kade Renfro
    Football

    Renfro Vows to Return After Season-Ending Injury

    4 hours ago
    Kentucky quarterback Will Levis holds the Governor's Cup trophy after the Wildcats defeated Louisville 52-21 Saturday night. Nov. 27, 2021 Louisville Vs Kentucky 2021 Governors Cup
    Football

    Levis Channels Inner Schwartzenegger in Announcement

    4 hours ago
    Tre Williams
    Football

    Opt-outs Let Everybody Avoid Suspensions

    6 hours ago
    Sam Pittman
    Football

    WATCH: Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman's Press Conference

    8 hours ago
    Eric Musselman-Hofstra
    Men's Basketball

    WATCH: Hogs' Coach Eric Musselman's Complete Press Conference Monday

    2 hours ago
    Rylee Langerman-UCA
    Women's Basketball

    WATCH: Mike Neighbors' Complete Press Conference Monday

    11 hours ago