Hog Killer Goes Duck Hunting

The Razorbacks officially have one less quarterback to worry about.

Former Auburn quarterback Bo Nix, who gave the Hogs fits in Tigers head coach Bryan Harsin's first season, announced late Sunday that he will head to Oregon.

There he will play for former Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning.

Nix was 21-of-26 against Arkansas for 292 yards and two touchdowns in a 38-23 victory.

He nearly duplicated the effort the following week against Ole Miss, leading the Tigers to yet another upset with 276 yards and a touchdown while going 22-of-30 in the air.

Nix's biggest game was his last in an Auburn uniform as he had a career day going 27-of-41 for 377 yards and two touchdowns.

Unfortunately for Nix, he broke his ankle in the second half, yet continued to play the final three series of the game.