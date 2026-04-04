Knox Departure Not Good Sign for Arkansas Program

Shortly after the season abruptly ended in the Sweet 16 at the hands of Arizona, Arkansas guard Karter Knox, who spent the latter part of the season trying to recover from an injury, got in front of a camera and enthusiastically thanked Razorbacks fans for sticking with the Hogs through the lows of the previous season and the highs of the one that had just ended. Then, without hesitation, Knox expressed how excited he was to come back next year to win the people of Arkansas another national title.

"Y'all was here, you know, I've been here since I was a freshman," Knox said. "You know, y'all stuck by, stuck beside us when we was 0-5. You know, we won the SEC championship [and] Y'all still was with us. Y'all never betrayed us. We love y'all. We appreciate y'all for everything that y'all done this season. We had a heck of a run, hoping to run it back, just win that Natty, that's what we're trying to do."

Karter Knox with a postgame message to Hog fans: "We love ya'll...We had a heckuva run. Hoping to run it back, win that natty, that's what were trying to do" pic.twitter.com/jpJlXfNAhm — Tyler Cass (@TVTylerCass) March 27, 2026

It was a moment that made Arkansas fans fall in love with Knox all over again. Here was a guy they could get behind because he understands what it means to be a Razorback, has loyalty to the people of Arkansas and a love for the program.

Everything about his statement screamed not only the veteran leader the Hogs need going into next season, but one fans could truly embrace and endorse. A rare opportunity for fans, especially in the NIL era.

Then, just a few days later, the dream was over. The young man who breathed life and hope into a deflated fan base was suddenly gone to the transfer portal.

Fans were left behind, reeling from the moment. They struggle with the idea of what might have happened.

After all, here was a player who seemed to understand and value what the name on the front of the jersey means, a priceless, yet necessary trait for an Arkansas Razorback.

While there likely won't be an unveiling of what for sure went on behind closed doors, there are at least pieces of the puzzle from which fans can begin to draw conclusions. Whether they lead to the correct assumption may not be known for a while.

There was speculation among some in the local media that Knox, or someone close to him, was frustrated with team doctors being slow to make the call to send him to Houston to get his knee repaired, thus keeping him out of the NCAA Tournament. However, that was well before Knox's strongly positive public statement, so, if it was an issue, it appeared to have already been processed and reconciled.

While it might have been a factor, it seems like it had to be a minor one at most. Meanwhile, over the course of the past week or so, meetings with players regarding their thoughts about returning next season have taken place according to comments from Arkansas head coach John Calipari and Hogs radio analyst Matt Zimmerman. One thing both made clear is what Calipari may have to say in those meetings may not align with the wishes of the player.

"I think that these guys all have decisions," Zimmerman said before breaking down how things might play out for Hogs freshman Isaiah Sealy who will also have a big decision ahead of him. "And it's meeting with the our staff — the meeting's so important with Coach Calipari.

"You know, I can talk to Isaiah all I want, Coach Payne can have a big impact on him, or Coach Chuck Martin, or whoever. But it's so important when he has that meeting, or maybe couple meetings with Coach John Calipari, because he knows Coach Cal is the head coach, and they have to have a good feeling coming out of that meeting that I'm going to be a part of it. Because Isaiah, I know he wants to play. He was good this year. He didn't he didn't pout, he didn't mope around, he didn't complain about not playing. He handled it very well West, but I know he wants to play."

The other thing that was especially curious was the number of guards at the McDonald's All-American game who claimed to still be considering Arkansas.

The list of guards seemingly locked into next season's roster was already packed out, only leaving room for a tiny group of big men to handle front court duties. In fact, even though Knox identifies as a guard, at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds heading into last season, there was thought he might naturally add five to 10 pounds of muscle before the next roster weigh-in l by way of a young filling out as he grows into his adult body that would have positioned him into a highly valuable guard/forward hybrid. He could have added a strong rebounding game and the ability to back down smaller guards and less athletic forwards to create an additional scoring dynamic to his game on the fringes of the paint.

It also would have made him a more difficult defender who provides a much needed opportunity for the incoming freshmen to practice against a more mature player who can muscle them around while keeping up against their footwork.

Yet, despite what Knox brings to the table, the chatter of the Burger Boys in the background continued, not making a lick of sense until Knox's announced departure.

So, a player whose actions seem to defy the established program motto that the name on the back of the jersey matters, not the one on the front, goes into a meeting with his coach apparently committed to coming back and leading the Hogs to a national championship while McDonald's players, guards specifically, inexplicably claim they are considering an Arkansas roster with no room for them, and suddenly Knox stuns everyone by announcing he is in the portal despite a record of strong loyalty to the coach.

It may have played out differently, but until someone says otherwise, Hogs fans will fall back on past practices of the program and assume Knox was encouraged to look elsewhere for a place to play.

For fans who were around during the Musselman era, this must feel oddly familiar. Life with the Razorbacks back then was very transactional.

Once the transfer portal became a thing, every player on the roster was immediately replaceable.

It was about the only fault fans found in Musselman until late in his tenure. They didn't like that players who truly loved the Razorbacks would wait well into summer hoping their coach didn't find someone he valued more than them who would agree to transfer to Arkansas.

It eventually reached a point where players would get comfortable enough to film unique, elaborate announcement videos saying they are coming back only to be shoved out the back door with few options as to where they could go because of how extremely late it was in the process.

Calipari has said repeatedly he doesn't want college basketball to feel transactional to him, but often when coaches say that, it means they don't want players sitting across their desk after a season demanding to be paid a certain amount of money or they are hitting the portal. That often doesn't include a coach's right to coerce a player to leave while not so subtly pushing said athlete toward the exit.

Suddenly talk turns to how little playing time will be available once new talent arrives. There just won't be room to play the athlete no matter how hard he works. Or, discussion will turn to how there ís only so much NIL money and after meeting the demands of these other players who are locked onto the roster, the coach is sad to say he only has this miniscule amount to pay the player he wants to gently nudge off his roster so he can go get what he covets so much.

In the end, this transactional approach as "The Great Importer" bit Musselman in the backside. Instead of having a steady supply of Top 100 recruits who were playing their hearts out for the name on the front of the jersey with fans loudly willing the young men they love to improbable upsets of No. 1 team after No. 1 team and runs to the Elite 8, he finished his time with a group of transactional mercenaries with whom the fans were totally disconnected.

If this plays out the way it looks like it might have with Knox, it's a red flag. The transactional aspect of the college game, accompanied by the threat of the Hogs' coach to urinate on any Arkansas fans or media who disagree that the name on the back of the jersey is all that matters, not the front, will eventually send the program into the same phase of disconnected failure that heavily tainted all the success Musselman had in his half decade of work here.

"It is about the name on the back of the jersey . . . That's what we should be in the business for. You want to win, but it's a name on the back that I'm in the business for now. I kind of been that way and done all right at every school I've been at. So you could say it's wrong, or you can live with it. You could be peed off or peed on. I really don't care." John Calipari, SEC Championship postgame

No amount of McDonald's players can overcome one-way loyalty and a team philosophy that disregards playing for something bigger than yourself. Unless there is an unforeseen shift where Knox comes back through the portal to Arkansas much in the way Trevon Brazile did back when the entire team was a single walk-on, the Hogs are losing a mature weapon who may have been the only hope to truly connect players to the fan base.

It may hold together for another year or so as a result of the expectation JJ Andrews will care about the Arkansas Razorbacks and the fans who support it through the highs and lows by way of growing up in Arkansas and seeing how much the people revere his father.

However, as that team pride is flushed from the program, if players continue to see loyalty only flow toward the coach as well as transactions being oK so long as it's in the coach's favor, there not only will never be another national championship at Arkansas, there will eventually be a repeat of Musselman's final season.

And that's not good for Arkansas. Much like the departure of Knox.

Hogs Feed: