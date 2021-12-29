Skip to main content
    Hogs Add Commit to Current Top 10 2023 Recruiting Class

    Cornerbacks coach Sam Carter reels in Alabama defensive back
    Author:

    It's not Wednesday evening, nor New Year's Day yet, but Arkansas has already beaten Mississippi State and Penn State. 

    The Hogs were rated "warm" from an interest standpoint with the Bulldogs and Nittany Lions for Glendale, Alabama defensive back Dallas Young, and found out today they had landed the commitment.

    Young will be added to a 2023 recruiting class that currently ranks No. 9 in the nation and No. 3 in the SEC.

    He appears to have a knack for staying with receivers throughout the route. He's also not afraid to get physical when needed.

    Young delivers a solid shot when needed off the line and uses his body to make receivers uncomfortable even downfield.

    When the opportunity to make a tackle presents itself, Young doesn't show the fear or hesitation sometimes seen in high school defensive backs. He tackles with good form and decent pop for someone 6-1, 180 lbs.

    The only thing the film shows he needs to work on, which will definitely be adjusted when he arrives on the hill, will be knowing when to look back to find the ball.

    Hog fans can view his highlights here:

    DALLAS YOUNG HIGHLIGHTS

    Young's primary recruiter is defensive backs coach Sam Carter.

