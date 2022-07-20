SECMD22: Hogs' Bumper Pool Came Back to Leave Better Program

Came back for bonus season to leave Razorbacks in better shape than when he came

ATLANTA — Arkansas super senior linebacker Bumper Pool looking back at last year and ahead to this season with the media at SEC Media Days on Wednesday morning.

Repeating last year's success

“I think winning in the SEC is difficult in itself. There’s a lot of work that goes into it. The work is what ultimately can determine the wins and losses. This team is extremely hardworking. Ultimately if you go in and you work hard, then success will be the benefit of it.”

Snapping the losing streak to Texas A&M last season

“Very important. I’m from the Dallas area, so I’ve been going to that game, watching that game for quite some time. To be able to be part of the team that made it happen was cool and very special. I think it’s also big because it’s a big recruiting area. They see the Hogs winning in Dallas, that’s important, that’s big for Dallas. Very cool game and looking forward to being back there this year.”

The significance of leaving Arkansas a better football program

“It’s very important. It’s also a very big reason why I came back. There were a lot of older guys leaving, and I just felt that I wanted to come back to be able to set a standard of how you work. Because we had success last season, I didn’t want it to be one of those things where it happens then it’s just gone. I think that you need older guys breathing life into younger guys saying ‘This is the way you do it. This is how you go about your business.’ to be able to repeat that success.”

Loss to Georgia last season

“I think going into that game, it was the first time we had been highly ranked. So, we knew that it was not going to be an easy game. We knew how talented Georgia was last year, but also, it’s a lesson learned. We now know what it’s like to have a high ranking, being at College Gameday, and playing a team like that. We know that there are certain things we have to do differently and like anything, experience is extremely important. So being able to have that moment will help us out this year.”

Playing at Jordan-Haire Stadium in Auburn

“Such a cool stadium and great environment. One of the first college stadiums where I was like: ‘WOW! this is truly special.’ So yeah, I’m excited to go back there to play. Hopefully, we can finally get a win.”