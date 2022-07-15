Guessing SEC Media Days Storylines Will Involve Mostly Other Stuff

The main talking points around the annual SEC Media Daze this year will involve everything except what happens on the field

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The great thing about July is everybody is undefeated.

Nobody has given up a single point.

Which is the why the annual SEC Media Daze around media members from around the country interviewing each other is always rather interesting.

Hey, you produce free food and you get media guys running all over the place. Since somebody that actually matters is few and far between, interviewing each other takes center stage.

The last time something really entertaining happened was 2008 when Phillip Fulmer was served legal papers when he stepped out of the car in Birmingham, Ala. That was a priceless moment nobody can remember getting on videotape (we actually used that back then).

Now, for just the second time in history, SEC Media Days will be held somewhere other than the state of Alabama and it's headed back to Atlanta where it was held a couple of years ago.

It's one event I don't waste time at anymore. The last time I was in Atlanta nothing was left that requires a return trip.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson takes a break during spring practice drills inside Razorback Stadium in March. (Arkansas Communications)

The main storylines this year will be:

• Conference expansion. Greg Sankey and his band of characters will try and say with a straight face they're happy at 16 teams but the future is hard to predict. A lot of doubletalk.

• Name, Image, Likeness. This will be the second most-talked about event. For some reason everyone is more fascinated with what a business is willing to pay a player and want to weigh in with an opinion on the amount than what that players can actually do. It's kinda like having an opinion on what somebody else makes ... it doesn't matter.

• Is Bryan Harsin on a Hot Seat? Probably, but nobody wants to admit that. We'll see how he does this season, but it's probably make-or-break with a fan base that deep down wants to really be like somebody else.

• Can Arkansas duplicate last year? We'll mostly hear about this one on Tuesday when the Razorbacks arrive and the opinions across the league will be interesting. A guess is nobody usually says much negative about anybody so it will be all sunshine and roses.

• Will Georgia be able to repeat? Since the Bulldogs will, more or less, have the home field advantage this year at Media Days, we'll hear a lot of positives. Check back in January to see how this came out.

Somewhere in the middle of all that we may hear something.

Here’s a look at the SEC Media Days schedule and how to watch the event.

Where: College Football Hall of Fame and The Omni Hotel at CNN Center in Atlant

When: July 18-21.

TV: SEC Network and FuboTV.

Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher with Alabama's Nick Saban in the days when apparently they were still talking. (Mickey Welsh / USA TODAY Sports)

SEC Media Days schedule

Monday, July 18

10:30 a.m. CT: Commissioner Greg Sankey

LSU — Brian Kelly (Jack Bech, Mike Jones, BJ Ojulari)

1 p.m.: Ole Miss — Lane Kiffin (Nick Broeker, Cedric Johnson, Jonathan Mingo)

Missouri — Eliah Drinkwitz (Eliah Drinkwitz, Barrett Banister, Martez Manuel, Isaiah McGuire)

Tuesday, July 19

7: 15 a.m.: John McDaid, SEC Coordinator for SEC Officials)

8:05 a.m.: Alabama —Nick Saban (Will Anderson Jr., Jordan Battle, Bryce Young)

Vanderbilt — Clark Lea (Ben Bresnahan, Anfernee Orji, MikeWright)

Noon: Mississippi State —Mike Leach (Jaden Crumedy, Nathaniel Watson, Austin Williams)

South Carolina — Shane Beamer (Jovaughn Gwyn, Dakereon Joyner, Zacch Pickens)

Razorbacks linebacker Bumper Pool during a drill at spring practice in Razorback Stadium in March. (Andy Hodges / allHOGS Images)

Wednesday, July 20

8:05 a.m.: Arkansas — Sam Pittman (Jalen Catalon, KJ Jefferson, Bumper Pool)

Georgia — Kirby Smart (Stetson Bennett, Nolan Smith, Sedrick VanPran)

Noon: Florida — Billy Napier (Richard Gouraige, Ventrell Miller, Anthony Richardson)

Kentucky — Mark Stoops (Kenneth Horsey, Will Levis, DeAndre Square)

Thursday, July 21

8:05 a.m.: Auburn —Bryan Harsin (Tank Bigsby, Derick Hall, John Samuel Shenker)

Tennessee — Josh Heupel (Trevon Flowers, Hendon Hooker, Cedric Tillman)

Texas A&M — Jimbo Fisher (Jimbo Fisher, Demani Richardson, Layden Robinson, Ainias Smith)