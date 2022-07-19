Officials 'Don't Practice' Ole Miss-Tennessee Situation Plus Faking Injuries

Skip to main content

‘We Don’t Get to Practice That’ Like Tennessee-Ole Miss

It was first question for SEC coordinator of football officiating John McDaid and he admitted it's not the norm

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — It didn't the media long to got to last season's biggest question mark for officials.

The end of the Tennessee-Ole Miss game in Knoxville, Tenn., had a long delay at the end with fans throwing just about everything except the restroom sinks at former Vols coach Lane Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin

"We don't get to practice that a lot," SEC coordinator of officials John McDaid said Tuesday morning at SEC Media Days in Atlanta.

That is out of the normal game situation.

The one thing they haven't figured out for four years is how to handle players faking injuries to stop the clock when they've run out of other ways.

"If there was a way, we probably would have come up with it by now," McDaid said. "This is not an issue that's going to be addressed by the playing rules. It's going to have to be addressed a different way."

Fans think they know when a player is injured.

They don't have the risk. The guys in the striped shirt carry that.

"Our guys are not medical professionals," McDaid said. "I don't ask my officials to evaluate in any way, shape or form whether it's a legitimate injury or not. If we have a player down not ready to play we need to stop the game for an official's timeout."

The translation to that is they are taking the safest path. No problem with that. All it would take is one injury ignored to really create a problem.

It will have to done with fines or suspensions, although how you prove it is something for others to figure it out.

For now, though, it's probably not going to change.

Arkansas Divider
Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

HOGS FEED:

GREG SANKEY PUNTING ON MOST ISSUES BECAUSE HE DOESN'T HAVE ANSWERS, EITHER

RAZORBACKS HAVE THREE PLAYERS PICKED ON FIRST DAY OF MLB DRAFT

HOW HOGS' BASKETBALL PLAYERS MORE NBA-READY IMMEDIATELY THAN OTHERS

RANKING THE BEST QUARTERBACKS ON THE RAZORBACKS' SCHEDULE

WILL THERE REALLY BE PLAYERS, GAMES DISCUSSED AT SEC MEDIA DAYS NEXT WEEK?

SABAN WANTING BALANCE FOR ALABAMA, NOT EVERYBODY ELSE

OK STATE'S MIKE GUNDY WOULD BE WORTH PRICE OF ADMISSION INTO SEC

RAZORBACKS LAND ANOTHER COMMITMENT FOR 2023 CLASS

LOOKING AT LINEBACKER COMMITMENT WITH "VIOLENT HANDS"

WHO WILL REPRESENT HOGS AT SEC MEDIA DAYS NEXT WEEK?

Arkansas Divider

Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.

2022 NFL Draft Tracker

John McDaid-SECMD22
Football

Officials 'Don't Practice' Ole Miss-Tennessee Situation Plus Faking Injuries

By Andy Hodges14 minutes ago
Greg Sankey-SECMD22
Football

SEC’s Greg Sankey Punts More Than Alabama Will in September

By Andy Hodges22 hours ago
Robert Moore-Ole Miss 03
Baseball

Three Razorbacks Picked in First Day of MLB Draft on Sunday Evening

By allHOGS StaffJul 18, 2022
121821-Eric Musselman-mm-2
Men's Basketball

NBA Sees Arkansas as Ivy League of College Basketball

By Kent SmithJul 17, 2022
Hunter Yurachek-Spring Practice
Hogs News

How ‘Desirable’ Would Hogs Be if Not Already in SEC?

By Andy HodgesJul 17, 2022
Bryce Young-Cincinnati
Football

Ranking the Best Quarterbacks on the Arkansas Schedule

By Kent SmithJul 16, 2022
Sam Pittman-SECMD21
Football

Guessing SEC Media Days Storylines Will Involve Mostly Other Stuff

By Andy HodgesJul 15, 2022
Steve Sarkisian-Big 12 Media Days
Hogs News

Hog Fans Throwing Horns Down at Texas Folks Might Not Send What They Hope

By Andy HodgesJul 14, 2022