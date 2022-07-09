National Magazine's Lofty Ranking of Hogs QBs on Starter's Projections

Skip to main content

Preseason Magazine Ranks Razorbacks’ Quarterbacks High

In a league-wide ranking of the groups of position groups, Athlon has respect for KJ Jefferson & Co.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At least one preseason magazine has some respect for the potential of Arkansas' quarterback depth.

Athlon Sports, a partner in the Sports Illustrated Media Group, ranked the Razorbacks' quarterback room third in the SEC in their preseason magazine that is on sale now.

Obviously, that's based on the strength of starter KJ Jefferson.

Malik Hornsby-Spring Practice

Malik Hornsby hasn't exactly done anything to give anybody the warm fuzzies if he has to come in and grad transfer Cade Fortin hasn't taken a snap in the SEC.

The Hogs better make sure KJ stays upright.

Alabama's quarterback group of Bryce Young, Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson were the obvious No. 1 choice.

Tennessee's trio of Hendon Hooker, Joe Milton III and Tayven Jackson was No. 2.

Cade Fortin-Spring Practice

Here's the complete quarterback ranking:

14. Vanderbilt: Mike Wright, Ken Seals, AJ Swann

13. Missouri: Brady Cook, Tyler Macon, Jack Abraham

12. Auburn: TJ Finley, Zach Calzada, Robby Ashford

11. LSU: Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels, Garrett Nussmeier, Walker Howard

10. Texas A&M: Max Johnson, Haynes King, Conner Weigman

9. Ole Miss: Luke Altmyer, Jaxson Dart, Kinkead Dent

8. Florida: Anthony Richardson, Jack Miller III, Jalen Kitna

7. Kentucky: Will Levis, Beau Allen, Deuce Hogan

6. Georgia: Stetson Bennett IV, Carson Beck, Brock Vandagriff, Gunner Stockton

5. South Carolina: Spencer Rattler, Luke Doty, Colten Gauthier

4. Mississippi State: Will Rogers, Sawyer Robertson, Chance Lovertich

3. Arkansas: KJ Jefferson, Malik Hornsby, Cade Fortin

2. Tennessee: Hendon Hooker, Joe Milton III, Tayven Jackson

1. Alabama: Bryce Young, Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson

