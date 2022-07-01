Razorbacks Land Former ASU Player to Finally Get Catcher on Roster

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — At least Arkansas has a catcher on the roster now.

Razorbacks coach Dave Van Horn landed a commitment from Eastern Oklahoma CC on Thursday via Twitter.

Right now he's the only catcher on the roster. Michael Turner ran out of eligibility, Dylan Leach transferred to Missouri and Max Soliz, Jr., entered the transfer portal this week and if you don't immediately recognize the name it doesn't matter now.

Rowland started in college at Arkansas State started seven games as a true freshman in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and 18 games the following year before taking the junior college route.

Although he struggled at the plate with the Red Wolves, going 13 for 78 with 28 strikeouts in his limited action, Rowland put up big numbers at EOSC this season.

Catcher Parker Rowland with Arkansas State committed Thursday afternoon to play for the Razorbacks, becoming the first catcher on the roster. (Arkansas State Athletics)

Playing alongside fellow Arkansas commit and infielder Isaac Webb, Rowland slashed .408-.509-.668 with 12 home runs and a team-high 78 RBIs in 51 games. He also had nearly as many walks (31) as strikeouts (33). That helped him land on the All-Region 2 second team.

Defensively, he posted a .988 fielding percentage and threw out 12 of 27 (44.4%) potential base stealers throughout the year, earning him the Region 2 Gold Glove award.

HOGS FEED:

Latest News on Football Recruiting Front

DOMINOES FOR SUPERCONFERENCES FALL WITH BIG 10 MOVES

RAZORBACK STARTING OUTFIELDER ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL

ANOTHER RAZORBACK BASEBALL PLAYER ENTERS TRANSFER PORTAL

HOGS GET KENTUCKY TWICE THIS SEASON ON HOME-AND-HOME

THREE DIAMOND HOGS HIT TRANSFER PORTAL

HAVE LONGHORNS CAUGHT HOGS IN RECRUITING?

PAIR OF HOGS JOIN TEAM USA

ESPN TALKING HEAD SAYS HOGS 3 TDS BETTER THAN TEXAS EVEN WITH ARCH MANNING

Arkansas Baseball Roster Tracker

Return to allHogs home page.

• Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

• Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.