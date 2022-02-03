Jimbo Ready to Fight Other SEC Coaches?

You really have to wonder exactly what Jimbo Fisher thought the reaction would be to landing a top-ranked recruiting class.

Challenging the league coaches to a fight probably wasn't at the top of that list for most.

But that's what we got Wednesday.

"If (other SEC coaches) got a problem with it come see me," an admittedly pissed-off Fisher said at his press conference. "I ain't a hard guy to find. We'll be in some meetings, you can say whatever you want."

Then he threw out the usual bluster a lot of bullies use as a defense.

"We can do anything you want," he said. "I ain't got no problem with it. I can promise you that s*#%."

It's easy to say that kind of stuff. There's no evidence Jimbo could fight his way out of a wet paper bag.

More interesting was his well-acted response to a question about the report a couple of weeks ago that A&M boosters had put together a $30 million name, image, likeness fund to legally pay players.

For some of us that were covering the old Southwest Conference when Fisher was trying to figure out how to navigate elementary school that's a little bit like the old expression in Arkansas that's been around for decades.

It's something about "the bit dog always hollers first."

Well, Jimbo is screaming and throwing a fit.

Most of his babbling was defending his employer, which is the largest school in the SEC with probably the richest group of donors and a legendary network. It's one of the best educational institutions in the country.

They also have some of the goofiest alums in the country. Aggies tell the most jokes about themselves.

Texas A&M fans do the horns down symbol as a sign of disrespect toward the Texas Longhorns despite this being an actual on-field celebration of an upset of No. 1 Alabama. The Aggies haven't had Texas as an opponent for over a decade.

Aggies are a loud, arrogant and self-righteous bunch. In the state of Texas, that's not exclusive, but combine that with a massive deep-seated inferiority complex about the Longhorns and, well, it's surprising Fisher feels so insulted (some didn't even realize that was possible).

Of course, all that will change when A&M's big brother in Austin comes into the league in a couple of years. Yes, Texas is bigger.

Fisher appears to want to be more Nick Saban than Saban himself. They are both from West Virginia and Fisher worked for Saban.

He got his feelings hurt because people suggested they somehow are legally paying the players through the NIL.

Nobody has suggested it's not legal. Fisher brought that up all by himself.

He sounded like some of the coaches in the old SWC who started whining in the 1980's and eventually brought down the entire league.

"I'll tell you what, I know how some of those guys recruit, too," Fisher said in a self-righteous tone. "Go dig into that. I know the history, I know the tradition, I know things.

"You don't want to go down that avenue."

Whatever. If Fisher knows something, that's between him and whoever. He's not the only one that knows things, though.

He doesn't like people saying bad things about his getting the No. 1 recruiting class without putting him on a pedestal over the whole thing.

"To have coaches in our league and across this league that say it? Clown acts," he said. “Irresponsible as hell."

Coming from one of the chief attractions in SEC coaching clowns, that was rich.

He also brought up other coaches using the transfer portal and talking about how it's hurting college football (which is true).

"The guys griping about NIL, griping about transfer portal, are using it the most and bragging about it the most,” Fisher added. “That’s the ironic part. You want character? … It’s a joke. It does p*%# me off.”

Of course, all of Jimbo's whining would probably more something other than laughable if he was anywhere else ... with a head coaching resume somewhere other than Florida State.

The Aggies and Seminoles are both in the Top 10 in NCAA issues. Even Bear Bryant admitted paying players in College Station during his time there.

But Jimbo Fisher wants to point out the hypocrisy of others while hollering about how the Aggies are doing everything the right way.

Maybe the most interesting part of that is no one has really said they did anything against the rules.

Assuming anybody even knows the rules these days.

