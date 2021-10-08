Which Ole Miss Players to Watch vs. Arkansas?

The Arkansas Razorbacks face the Ole Miss Rebels in SEC conference play on Saturday. Here are four players to watch for Ole Miss going into the game, set for 11 a.m.

QB Matt Corral: The potential Heisman candidate and future NFL draft pick is in the Top 12 in five different FBS categories — passing yards per game (302.5, No. 12), total offense per game (342.8, No. 9), yards per pass attempt (9.68, No. 9), points responsible for per game (24, No. 4), and passing efficiency (177.3, No. 10). He even has six rushing touchdowns this season. Slowing down Ole Miss means slowing down Corral.

WR Dontario Drummond: No one has benefited more from Corral’s big numbers than Drummond, who enters the game leading the Rebels in receptions (24), receiving yards (382) and touchdown receptions (4). The senior is among the best in the SEC and in the nation in several categories, including No. 2 in the SEC and No. 19 nationally in receiving yards per game; No. 3 in the SEC and No. 22 nationally in receiving touchdowns; and No. 4 in the SEC and No. 33 nationally in receptions per game.

READ MORE: Ole Miss Wide Receivers: Sam Pittman Seems Similarities with Hogs' Group

LB Chance Campbell: The senior is the Rebels’ leading tackler with 29, including four tackles for loss and two sacks. In the loss to Alabama last week, he had a career-high 10 tackles, including one sack and 1 1/2 tackles for loss, along with a quarterback hurry. The Maryland transfer is No. 16 in the SEC in tackles per game with 7.2.

DB Keidron Smith: The Rebels need more interceptions as a team, and Smith managed his first of the season against Alabama. In that game, he also had eight tackles. With 25 tackles this season, he’s third on the team. Smith is coming off a 2020 in which he had 64 tackles, which was second on the defense and first among the Ole Miss defensive backs. He’s one of the defense’s most experienced players, preparing for his 26th career start. And there’s a fair chance you’ll see him on Sundays, as he’s on the 2022 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.

READ MORE: Some Extra Incentive for KJ Jefferson with Arkansas Going on Road to Ole Miss

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Facebook.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.