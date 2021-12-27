TUSK TALK: Winning Bowl Games Comes Down to War of Wills

There’s not much that can be told from the results of a bowl game this century other than which team actually wanted to be there.

It will be the same on New Year’s Day with Arkansas and Penn State.

The game starts at 11 a.m., which should be banned by federal law.

No one wants to watch, much less play in, a bowl game in the morning hours following New Year’s Eve.

The coach who can get his players in bed and into a deep sleep before the fireworks start going off automatically has an edge, but who in their late teens and early 20s would want to do that?

Rocket Sanders on one of his six carries in the Razorbacks' 20-10 win over Texas A&M at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Arkansas had 200 yards rushing as the team beat the Aggies for the first time since A&M joined the SEC. Jerome Miron/USA Today Images

For Arkansas to win, it’s going to take a tough, physical slobber-knocker of a game, and that will require players to want to be on the field with their full heart invested in what's happening.

Watching film on the Nittany Lions makes it clear that it would be difficult to pass even if All-SEC receiver Treylon Burks were in the line-up.

Wisconsin Badgers football's Danny Davis (7) can t hold on to this pass while Penn State s Jaquan Brisker (1) defends during their game Saturday, September 4, 2021 in Madison, Wis. Penn State won the game 16-10. (Doug Raflik/USA Today Network)

The Penn State secondary, which is loaded with All-Big 10 defensive backs, doesn’t allow a lot of breathing room. Hogs quarterback K.J. Jefferson will be forced to throw into tight windows and receivers will need to be able to come down with catches while absorbing contact.

Not exactly the best conditions for receivers hoping to prove their worth heading into spring ball.

Generally that would spell disaster as the Hogs would be forced to play a one-dimensional game. Unfortunately for Penn State, that one dimension is not only the Razorbacks’ best dimension, it’s the worst for the Nittany Lions.

The defensive line often finds itself moving backward on days it truly cares. If the Arkansas line comes out determined and punches the Penn State front hard early on, the self preservation of just trying to get out of what is essentially a meaningless exhibition game will kick in.

Penn State’s will will fade.

Illinois Fighting Illini running back Chase Brown (2) runs with the ball as Penn State Nittany Lions safety Ji'Ayir Brown (16) defends in overtime at Beaver Stadium. (Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports)

Every game the Nittany Lions lost featured opposing teams racking up huge days rushing the ball.

Perhaps none was more exemplary than Bret Bielema’s Illinois team. The Illini lined up with eight and nine men packed tight on the line of scrimmage and dared Penn State to do something about it.

The Nittany Lions couldn’t.

Not only did they give up 142 yards rushing on 24 carries for an average of 6-yards per carry to Josh McCray, but they gave up 223 yards rushing on 33 carries at 7-yards per carry to Chase Brown.

Penn State was unable to handle body blow after body blow.

Had Bielema been even more determined to let his backs slam into the defensive front instead of trying to mix in the pass, what little success the Nittany Lions had on defense wouldn’t have happened and the game would have never gone to overtime.

Arkansas is capable of that kind of performance.

Pittman worked for Bielema when he took eventual national champion Alabama to the wire in 2015 before losing by a blocked PAT using the same strategy.

But, again, that takes will – at 11 a.m.

Michigan’s Hassan Haskins, 31 carries for 156 yards at five yards per carry in a win over Penn State.

Treyveon Henderson, 28 carries for 152 yards at 5.4 yards per carry for an Ohio State victory.

When it was Michigan State’s turn, Kenneth Walker went for 138 on 30 carries while leading the Spartans to 200 yards rushing. Quarterback Payton Thorne threw in an extra 40 on eight carries in the win.

Winning this way is ugly. It’s hard on the body.

No one’s going to feel good the next day.

But it’s also the easiest way to tell who really wants it.

After all, that’s how bow bowl games are decided these days.

Not talent.

Just will.

At 11 a.m.

Ugh.

