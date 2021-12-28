Two All-Americans, Two All-Big Ten Could Leave Penn State too Short

The guys over in Vegas who set the odds must be pulling out what’s left of their hair this bowl season.

Penn State opened as the favorite to win over Arkansas at the Outback Bowl in Tampa this weekend, but an epic shift in available players for the two teams has swung things in favor of the Hogs.

JAQUAN BRISKER

The Nittany Lions, who were already without All-Big Ten second team linebacker Ellis Brooks and All-Big Ten third team linebacker Brandon Smith, found out yesterday the defense would take an even bigger hit when All-American safety Jaquan Brisker opted to prepare for the NFL draft.

However, the biggest hit to Penn State's odds of winning came when All-American wide receiver Jahan Dotson declared he will opt out also.

Turn on any Penn State highlight reel and it will look you're watching Dotson's personal Hudl video.

The speedy receiver finished the year with 1,182 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Dotson set single-game record for receiving when he racked up 242 against Maryland. He also had four 100-yard games in addition to the Maryland game, showing up big in big games: Wisconsin (102), Villanova (117), Ohio State (127) and Michigan State (137).

He also is second all-time for Penn State for 100-yard receiving games with 10.

It's possible the Nittany Lions could lose more players before Saturday.

If so, the boys in Vegas will be scrambling again.

RETURN TO OUTBACK BOWL LIST

RETURN TO allHOGS HOME PAGE

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Follow allHOGS on Twitter and Facebook.