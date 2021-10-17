Are Hogs still Ranked after Loss to Auburn?

After three straight losses, the Arkansas Razorbacks are out.

For the first time since 2016, Arkansas entered the Associated Press Top-25 poll following a win over Texas. After losing to the Auburn Tigers Saturday, 38-23, and falling to 4-3 and 1-3 in SEC play, the Hogs are no longer ranked.

The loss marked Arkansas’ third in a row.

Arkansas’ losing streak started three weeks ago when they were shut out by the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs, 37-0. They followed this loss up with an instant classic against the Ole Miss Rebels. In a game that saw quarterback KJ Jefferson account for six total touchdowns, the Razorbacks fell short and lost on a game-deciding two-point conversion, 52-51.

Sam Pittman stood by his decision to go for two when saying, "I'd do it again 100% of the time in the situation we were in, Ole Miss was just scoring EASILY. We had to work for a little bit of ours. Theirs were coming in bunches and bunches of yards. We just didn’t convert it."

It’s been a tough stretch for the Hogs, but four of the remaining five teams on the schedule have three or more losses. Razorback opponents the past three weeks have a combined total of three losses. Arkansas will look to get back in the win column next week at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock when they take on FCS opponent Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

With five games remaining and bowl eligibility well within striking distance, the Razorbacks could find themselves back in the Top-25 before the season’s end.

