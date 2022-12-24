How Does the Liberty Bowl Line-Up Stack Up Against the One for the Cincinnati Opener?

Get familiar with the changes and what the implications might be

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – It's been a long season for the Arkansas Razorbacks filled with a lot of change between the first game against Cincinnati and next week's Liberty Bowl match-up against Kansas.

There are obviously differences in the coaching staff, but to reveal how extensive the roster change is, a comparison from Week 1 to the most recent depth chart is in order.

QUARTERBACK

CINCINNATI

No. 1: KJ Jefferson

No. 2: Malik Hornsby

KANSAS

No. 1: KJ Jefferson

No. 2: Cade Fortin

There's not a significant change here. Jefferson is back for next season and is looking to work on whatever NFL scouts tell him needs work.

As far as back-up quarterback, this is the most stable it has been all season. Hornsby floated back and forth between receiver and quarterback at various points of the year while never developing into a solid back-up the Hogs could count on when Jefferson's physical style of play or ill-advised rump over head leaps into the end zone put his body at risk.

Fortin logged playing time against LSU, Mississippi State and Alabama. He was a solid 8-of-13 for 92 yards and a touchdown against the Tigers.

Kansas defensively is none of those teams, so considering what should be extra reps in the back-up role in practice, the Razorbacks should be in good shape.

RUNNING BACK

CINCINNATI

No. 1: Raheim "Rocket" Sanders

No. 2: AJ Green

KANSAS

No. 1: Raheim "Rocket" Sanders

No. 2: AJ Green

Nothing to see here. Just two guys with All-American potential looking to destroy defenses with a third string back-up in Rashod Dubinion who is just a lethal.

If there's a rock Arkansas can lean on during this game, this is it.

OUTSIDE RECEIVER

CINCINNATI

No. 1: Matt Landers

No. 2: Ketron Jackson, Jr.

KANSAS

No. 1: Matt Landers

No. 2: Sam Mbake

Landers has been Jefferson's emotional support receiver all year long. When things looked a little messy, he could find comfort in flicking the ball out to Landers for an easy first down.

As good as Jackson was starting to develop, Mbake has the potential to be at least his regular season equal by the time Christmas dinner has settled in everyone's stomachs.

Mbake's an athlete with a lot of upside, so extra attention and opportunity in his direction may be the most valuable investment of the bowl season outside of linebacker Jordan Crook.

OUTSIDE RECEIVER

CINCINNATI

No. 1: Warren Thompson

No. 2: Jaedon Wilson

KANSAS

No. 1: Jaedon Wilson

No. 2: Harper Cole

Thompson had his second best season of his career with 12 catches for 178 yards and two touchdowns.

However, he never grew into someone Jefferson could trust. Drops were a concern.

This means opportunity for freshman Jaedon Wilson.

Don't let his one catch for two yards fool you. Wilson's Desoto team, which just won the Texas 6A state championship after knocking off a long list of nationally ranked teams, is knows for its swagger and showing out when the lights come on.

If Wilson shined as an Eagle, he's got everything tangible and intangible to make this his coming out party if he can get on the same page with Jefferson.

SLOT RECEIVER

CINCINNATI

No. 1: Jadon Haselwood

No. 2: Bryce Stephens

KANSAS

No. 1: Bryce Stephens

No. 2: Isaiah Sategna

Stephens is one of the most exciting punt returners in the nation. There's few on the planet who can cover 82 yards as fast as he can.

That is if you don't consider his back-up, world class sprinter Isaiah Sategna. Considering how much elite speed is at this position, Kansas will have to be on edge for deep routes misdirection running plays on motion.

TIGHT ENDS

CINCINNATI

No. 1: Trey Knox

No. 2: Nathan Bax

KANSAS

No. 1: Nathan Bax

No. 2: Hudson Henry

This is where Arkansas will miss an element of its game. Knox would drop a ball every now and then in heavy traffic, but his athleticism and huge play ability put defenses on edge.

Bax is a steady hand who leaves it all on the field and can extend a possession, but if he breaks one for a long touchdown down the sideline, Kansas will need to immediately ship its entire secondary to the transfer portal.

As for Henry, it'd be nice to see him have one game where he displays the big play ability his scouting report indicated was in him out of high school before he departs the program.

LEFT TACKLE

CINCINNATI

No. 1: Luke Jones

No. 2: Andrew Chamblee

KANSAS

No. 1: Luke Jones

No. 2: Devon Manuel