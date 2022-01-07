Hornsby Putting His Name in Portal?

Backup quarterback says on a non-pinned tweet he is jumping into the transfer portal Friday morning but that's not fact

Arkansas quarterback Malik Hornsby's Twitter account said Thursday night he "will be in the transfer portal in the morning."

Whether that's accurate or not remains to be seen.

Apparently he hasn't done it yet and you might want to hold up claiming it as fact.

The post didn't have a lot of fanfare with it, wasn't pinned to the top and didn't have a single graphic with an interesting emoji on it.

Hornsby appeared in seven games during the 2021 season while serving as the team's primary backup quarterback.

He was 5-of-12 passing for 46 yards and ran for 136 yards in 24 attempts.

Hornsby, 6-2, 175, came to Arkansas as a four-star recruit. The Missouri City (Texas) native was the No. 201 overall player in the 2020 class and the No. 8 dual-threat quarterback in the class and No. 30 overall prospect in Texas.

He chose the Razorbacks over an offer list that included Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Texas, Auburn, Florida State and several others.

While he hasn't seen much playing time, many fans have been fascinated by his speed but in his only extended playing time against Arkansas-Pine Bluff in November he didn't exactly set the world on fire.

Malik Hornsby, shown here against UAPB in November, said he will be putting his name in the transfer portal which means it's not official. Ted McClenning

Hornsby will be entering spring practice as the clear No. 2 quarterback behind KJ Jefferson and don't even start trying to convince yourself there would be any sort of competition for the starting spot.

Jefferson was tabbed the starter after last season and there won't be much actual competition to see any change there. After a big season as the starter there won't be any change.

Hornsby may be leaving the Razorbacks. He would just add to a rash of players who have left in the last week.

But until he has announced he is actually IN the portal you may not want to rush to shove him in.

