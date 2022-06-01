There Was Never Going to Be Any Fistfight in Destin

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Did you really think there would be a fistfight?

Not even Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher is going to drag things there. Even sitting at the same meeting with Alabama's Nick Saban.

Fisher didn't even have the guts to talk with the media.

Saban did. He was absolutely correct in pointing out the obvious that apparently a lot of folks haven't bothered to really want to see.

"I didn’t really say that anybody did anything wrong," Saban said about the whole flap with Fisher. "I didn’t say anybody did anything wrong."

In case you're wondering, Arkansas coach Sam Pittman sat next to Saban in a coach's meeting and he wasn't talking with the media afterwards.

That's not really his deal and isn't about to launch himself into somebody else's fight.

Most of what he said was a boatload of generic stuff. He was careful to not say anything about the thing. Saban stayed within commissioner Greg Sankey's boundaries.

" I’ve said everything I’m gonna say about this," he told the media. "I should have never mentioned any individual institutions, and I said that before."

Sankey, who doesn't duck the media much, isn't going to deal with it through them.

"It's time to turn the page," he said.

Apparently there were a lot of folks spoiling for a fistight between Saban and Fisher, which was never going to happen.

They are a couple of West Virginia natives that have a whole lot of similar characteristics.

"I have no problem with Jimbo at all," Saban said.

Which doesn't leave Jimbo a lot of wiggle room. About the only thing he can really do at this point is let it drop publicly.

Of course that doesn't mean he will.

But don't look for them to square off and settle things on the beach.

