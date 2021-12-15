What Pittman Thought on 'Different' Signing Day

Publish date:
WATCH: Hogs Coach Sam Pittman's Signing Day Press Conference
Arkansas coach Sam Pittman met with the media on Wednesday to discuss the Razorbacks' 2022 signing class and the latest with the team.
Watch Arkansas coach Sam Pittman's full press conference from Wednesday as he discusses the Razorbacks' 2022 signing class on key recruits and how they may not be finished signing players just yet.
